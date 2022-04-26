0sun Guber: Lawmaker inaugurates volunteer campaign team for Oyetola

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Babatunde Ayeni, has inaugurated a team of over 1,000 volunteers that will work inwardly in ensuring that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor Gboyega Oyetola win the Osun State gubernatorial election in July.

Ayeni, who represents Ijesa South Federal Consistency, inaugurated the team tagged “Ayeni Team For Oyetola” at his campaign office at Imo, Ilesa, Osun at the weekend.

While speaking at the inauguration, the lawmaker explained that the team would be saddled with the responsibility of house-to-house campaign for the re-election of the incumbent governor. He highlighted the tremendous performance of the governor within the last three years, saying it is paramount to work for the re-election of the governor.

He said there are 42 wards in his constituency and that the team would start working from the grassroots, through house-to-house propagation of the good works executed by Governor Oyetola in the last three and half years of his administration.

Reeling out the achievement of the governor, Ayeni pointed out the recently upgraded Osun State College of Education, Ilesa to a full-fledged University. He added that the governor is always ready to listen to the yearnings of the people.

His words: “We are inaugurating a group called ‘Team Ayeni for Oyetola’ for the re-election bid of the Governor Adegboyega Oyetola. I took the bull by the horn today to inaugurate this team and later we will move to the 42 wards in the federal constituency.

“I have 170 support groups and I have told them that I want people, who can work for reelection of Governor Oyetola and over 1000 volunteers registered for the team. Governor Oyetola has performed tremendously well in Ijesha land. About three weeks ago, he gave us what we have been agitating for many years ago. Oyetola upgraded the State College of Education, Ilesa to a full-fledged university.

“I want to urge my people and the entire residents of Osun to continue to support our able governor and to come out en-mass and cast their votes for governor come July 16.”

Also speaking at the event, the Director General, Ilerioluwa Campaign Organisation, Hon. Israel Famurewa, lauded the efforts of Hon. Ayeni for putting the team together to support the party and Governor Oyetola in his re-election bid. He charged the volunteers not to relent on the assignment given to them.

He urged members of the team to mobilize people from the villages and communities to vote for Governor Oyetola for the continuity of the good works and development of the state.

“Team Ayeni for Oyetola are friends, associates who wish to work with Hon. Ayeni for the re-election of Governor Oyetola. We charged them to embark on a door-to-door campaign, from one community to another to canvas for votes and make sure people come out on July 16 to cast their votes for Governor Oyetola.

“Ijesa will love to vote for Mr. Governor again when you look at appointments distribution. We are well favoured in Ijesaland and its time for us to repay the governor for his magnanimity,” he said.

A leader of the party, Elder Kunle Odeyemi, described the initiative of Hon. Ayeni as well thought, stressing that the event marked the beginning of a house-to-house campaign strategy of the party to ensure victory at the governorship poll. Echoing similar views, Hon. Richard Tinubu, lauded the initiative, stressing that all hands must be on deck to return the governor.

Tinubu, who expressed delight over the number of supporters who stormed Ayeni’s campaign office for the imagination ceremony, said there is no doubt that the governor will emerge victorious in the gubernatorial election.

He said the only way for the people of Osun State to continue to enjoy dividends of democracy is to re-elect Governor Oyetola.

The event was graced by notable political figures and leaders at the local, state and federal levels from the area. They include Hon. Israel Famurewa, Elder Kunle Odeyemi, Hon. Femi Kujenbola, Hon. Folarin Fafowora and Elder Sayo Abimbola.

