1.16m enter for 2023 UTME

JAMB warns against extortion

No fewer than 1.16 million persons have so far registered by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to sit for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, made the disclosure yesterday during a monitoring tour of some CBT centres, including those located at Total Child International School, Dutse; JAMB Abuja zonal office, Life Camp, Global Distance Learning Institute and Sascon International College, Abuja, respectively. While warning CBT centres against extortion of candidates, Oloyede urged candidates to report cases of extortion, saying there was a code for candidates to reach the board when they come across any case of extortion for which there would be a reward.

The Registrar maintained that the Board would not extend deadline for the 2023 Unified UTME registration beyond Tuesday, 14th February, 2023. He said: “Registration is going on well except some of these schools. UTME is not a school based examination. It’s individual candidates and you can see what that school, Stella Maris is doing; collecting N30,000 from candidates in the name of JAMB and then end up mixing up the telephone number of the candidates. “So, once they keep the telephone number of candidates, it is unlikely that the candidates when we are contacting them if we want to make a change in their timetable, you send text to them and it will not get to them after they have graduated from the school and want to do change of course they don’t have access to it.

“And that is a way of extorting the parents and we will take adequate steps to make sure that we stop that. One of the reasons is that we will tell every CBT centre to stop doing bulk purchase of pin and bulk registration, so if a center sells more than one pin to a source or collects money for more than one pin from a source, then we will sanction such centre.”

