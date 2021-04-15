1.2m children yet to be immunised in Nigeria – UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) yesterday said over 1.2 million children in Nigeria were yet to be immunised. The figure accounted for about six per cent of 20 million children globally, who were yet to be vaccinated, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). UNICEF’s Communication Officer, Mrs Folashade Adebayo, made the disclosure in Yola, at an on-going “Media Dialogue on Routine Im- munisation, Post-Polio Certification and COVID- 19 Vaccination.”

The meeting was organised by The Child Rights Information Bureau (CRIB) of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, in collaboration with UNICEF. According to science. org.au, immunisation is described as “the process whereby people are protected against illness caused by infection with micro-organisms, formally called pathogens. The term vaccine refers to the material used for immunisation, while vaccination refers to the act of giving a vaccine to a person.”

Adebayo said over 20 million children in the world were not immunised, adding that, about six per cent of them were in Nigeria, who were basically missing out on vital vaccines. According to her, there was the need to report more stories on poor immunisation rates in Nigeria to wake parents up to do the right thing for their children. Adebayo said the World Health Organisation (WHO) had also disclosed that Nigeria was the country with the highest number of under five-deaths in the world. She said: “Improving survival and wellbeing of our children matters most here, the direct or underlying cause of 45 per cent of all deaths of under-five children is immunisation.

