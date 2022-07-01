Business

1.2m farmers receive N130.9bn FG’ agric loans in 45 years

1,232,326 loan beneficiaries of the federal government’s Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (ACGSF) assessed the cumulative sum total of N130.903 billion between 1977 when the scheme was introduced and May 2022. 973,646 beneficiaries have, thus far repaid N98.91 billion with Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) guaranteeing 82 loan beneficiaries valued at N22.580 million between January and May 2022 , bringing total loan guaranteed in the FCT from scheme inception in 1977 till May 2022 , to 14,258 valued at N1.748 billion. Established by Decree No. 20 of 1977, ACGSF was set up, to guarantee agricultural credit facilities granted to farmers.

The Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) both contribute to the Fund in the ratio of 60% and 40% respectively while CBN doubles as the Managing Agent of the Scheme and the Secretariat of the (ACGSF). The scheme encourages Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and Microfinance Banks (MFBs) to lend to those engaged in agriculture by providing guarantee.

It mitigates risks associated with banks’ lending to agriculture by guaranteeing to pay banks 75 per cent of the net amount in default in accordance with the provisions of the enabling Act. ACGSF’ Chairman of Board, Mr. Stephen Okon confirmed the scheme’s performance on Thursday in Abuja at 2021 National farmers ‘ award ceremony. He put the rate of loans recovery at between 85 and 90 percent , noting that, a total of 11,726 loans valued N801.058m were repaid under the Scheme in the FCT from the inception of the Scheme.

These records , he said: “Show the level of commitment of the officers in the FCT as well as the determination of the farmers to utilize the opportunities offered by the scheme to empower themselves and improve their lots. We do hope that before long, participants in the agricultural value chain in the FCT will take advantage of the opportunities provided in the Amended Act”. Giving insights on ACGSF’ amended Act appended to by President Muhammadu Buhari on June 24,2019, Okon said new strategies had been introduced into the Act for greater efficiency to be achieved.

 

