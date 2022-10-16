$1.30 million fraud: APC senatorial candidate’s absence stalls trial

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Candidate, Representing Kano Central Senatorial District in Kano, Abdulkareem AbdulSalam Zaura, failed to appear in court for continuation of his alleged $1.30 Million Fraud case before a Kano Federal High Court.

A Federal Appeal Court sitting in Kano had ordered the retrial of AA Zaura in the alleged fraud case after he obtained victory earlier on from a Federal High Court sitting in the State.

Dissatisfied with the judgement of the Federal High Court which gave Zaura victory, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), appealed the case before the Federal Appeal Court who in its rulings ordered a retrial in the case at the same Federal High Court.

To this end after securing victory at the Appeal Court, EFCC filed fresh application bordering on multi-million dollar fraud charges against AA Zaura at the same Federal High Court.

The international business mogul was accused of defrauding a Kuwaiti indigene of $1.320 million, which he was said to have obtained through false pretence, a source from EFCC revealed. The whooping hard currency was purportedly obtained by Zaura to develop a real estate in Dubai, it was gathered.

The Court of Appeal, Kano Division in April, 2022, however ordered a fresh retrial of the case earlier dismissed and acquittal by Federal high court which ruled in favor of Zaura.

The three – man panel of Justices of the appellate Court, presided by Justice Abdullahi Bayero had stricken out the judgement of Justice Lewis Allagoa which discharged Zaura of the alleged financial theft in June 2020.

However, the retrial scheduled to open before Justice Mohammad Nasiru Yinusa on Friday suffered a setback with the absence of Zaura. Although the prosecution and defense counsels were well represented at the court, the court through the registrar told journalists that the case was adjourned to 31st October, 2022.

Although Zaura has headed to the Supreme Court to challenge the retrial order delivered by the appellate court, as well as stay of execution of the judgement, the defendant is yet to receive ruling on the two applications.

Zaura won the Kano Central Senatorial district APC primary in April, after he defeated former senator Bashir Garba (Lador). He would fly the ticket of the ruling APC for Kano central senatorial contest in next year’s general election.

