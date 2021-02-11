$1.36m, N50m debt: Emirates Airlines seeks stay of execution

Justice Muslim Hassan of a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos will on February 22, rule on a motion by Emirates Airlines seeking a stay of execution of the $1.623 million and N50 million judgement debt owed to a businessman, Orji Prince Ikem.

The judge fixed the date yesterday after the airline’s lawyer, Prof. Awa Kalu (SAN), moved the motion seeking to stay execution of the judgement, pending appeal. Ikem’s lawyer, Chris Ekemezie, had earlier prayed the court to order the judgement debtor to deposit the $1.623 million and N50 million in an interest yielding account of the court’s Deputy Chief Registrar. Ekemezie contended that the airline could not continue to hold on to the money and be enjoying the benefits thereof while the appeal was pending. He said: “My lord, a labourer deserves his wages.

How can a judgement debtor be holding on to the fruit of a judgement creditor? I urge my lord to refuse an undertaking to pay after appeal, which can still travel up to the Supreme Court.” Justice Hassan had on January 11, 2021, ordered Emirates Airlines to pay Ikem $1.36 million being the amount contained in his hand luggage, which went missing in the airline’s custody, during a 2007 China trip. The judge also ordered the airlines to pay the businessman N50 million as damages for the “untold hardship and loss of earning” he suffered by the deprivation of the use of his money from 2007 to date.

The judgement followed the plaintiff’s nearly 12 years legal battle to recover two hand luggage containing personal effects and $700,000 as well as $930,000 in 18 bundles of $50,000 wraps each and $30,000 cash not in wrap. The court heard that the $930,000 belonged to another businessman, Olisaemeka Ugwunze, who wanted it delivered in China for purchases. Ikem claimed that at the departure lounge of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja, Emirates Airlines staff requested that he hand the luggage to them for safe keeping in the cockpit, but he refused and insisted on keeping them himself.

