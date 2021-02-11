News

$1.36m, N50m debt: Emirates Airlines seeks stay of execution

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

Justice Muslim Hassan of a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos will on February 22, rule on a motion by Emirates Airlines seeking a stay of execution of the $1.623 million and N50 million judgement debt owed to a businessman, Orji Prince Ikem.

The judge fixed the date yesterday after the airline’s lawyer, Prof. Awa Kalu (SAN), moved the motion seeking to stay execution of the judgement, pending appeal. Ikem’s lawyer, Chris Ekemezie, had earlier prayed the court to order the judgement debtor to deposit the $1.623 million and N50 million in an interest yielding account of the court’s Deputy Chief Registrar. Ekemezie contended that the airline could not continue to hold on to the money and be enjoying the benefits thereof while the appeal was pending. He said: “My lord, a labourer deserves his wages.

How can a judgement debtor be holding on to the fruit of a judgement creditor? I urge my lord to refuse an undertaking to pay after appeal, which can still travel up to the Supreme Court.” Justice Hassan had on January 11, 2021, ordered Emirates Airlines to pay Ikem $1.36 million being the amount contained in his hand luggage, which went missing in the airline’s custody, during a 2007 China trip. The judge also ordered the airlines to pay the businessman N50 million as damages for the “untold hardship and loss of earning” he suffered by the deprivation of the use of his money from 2007 to date.

The judgement followed the plaintiff’s nearly 12 years legal battle to recover two hand luggage containing personal effects and $700,000 as well as $930,000 in 18 bundles of $50,000 wraps each and $30,000 cash not in wrap. The court heard that the $930,000 belonged to another businessman, Olisaemeka Ugwunze, who wanted it delivered in China for purchases. Ikem claimed that at the departure lounge of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja, Emirates Airlines staff requested that he hand the luggage to them for safe keeping in the cockpit, but he refused and insisted on keeping them himself.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CBN weakens the Naira, to sell at N392/$ in parallel market

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

…falls to 600/$ on futures market for 5-year settlement   The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed bureau de change operators in the country not to sell dollars higher than N392 to end users. This came as the naira hit a record low of N600 to the dollar on the futures market for five-year […]
News

Onitiri tackles N/Assembly over Ganduje’s suggestion on herdsmen

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Socio-political activist, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri has expressed disappointment over the National Assembly’s rejection of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s suggestion that cattle movement from the North to the southern part of the country be banned forthwith, insisting that it is the best solution to herders/farmers’ clashes. Ganduje had, while on a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at […]
News

Adeyeye, Ojudu, others to APC: Rescue Ekiti from Fayemi’s undemocratic style

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado- Ekiti

•Re-examine yourselves, says party     F ormer Minister of Works, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, a presidential aide, Senator Babafemi Ojudu and some aggrieved  All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in Ekiti State, have  condemned alleged untowards attitude of Governor Kayode Fayemi to criticism.     The party leaders also stated that the governor was sidelining critics […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica