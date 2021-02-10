$1.36m, N50m debt: Emirates Airlines seeks stay of execution

Justice Muslim Hassan of a Federal High Court in Lagos will on February 22 rule on a motion by Emirates Airlines seeking a stay of execution of the $1.623 million and N50 million judgement debt owed to a businessman, Orji Prince Ikem.

The judge fixed the date on Wednesday after the airline’s lawyer, Prof. Awa Kalu (SAN) moved the motion seeking to stay execution of the judgement pending appeal.

Ikem’s lawyer, Chris Ekemezie, had earlier prayed the court to order the judgement debtor to deposit the $1.623 million and N50 million in an interest yielding account of the court’s Deputy Chief Registrar.

Ekemezie contended that the airline could not continue to hold on to the money and be enjoying the benefits thereof while the appeal is pending.

He said: “My lord, a labourer deserves his wages. How can a judgement debtor be holding on to the fruit of a judgement creditor? I urge my lord to refuse an undertaking to pay after appeal which can still travel up to the Supreme Court.”

Justice Hassan had on January 11, 2021, ordered Emirates Airlines to pay Ikem $1.36 million being the amount contained in his hand luggage which went missing in the airline’s custody during a 2007 China trip.

The judge also ordered the airlines to pay the businessman N50 million as damages for the “untold hardship and loss of earning” he suffered by the deprivation of use of his money from 2007 till date.

Like this: Like Loading...