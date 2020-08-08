$1.3bn Malabu oil fraud: Canadian judge okays seizure of Etete’s jet

A fresh twist to the controversial $1.3 billion Malabu OPL245 oil deal, emerged yesterday, when a Canadian judge, Martin Castonguay, confirmed the seizure and grounding of a luxury private jet purchased by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Chief Dan Etete.

The judge ruled that the plane, which landed in Montreal on May 29, must remain there, concurring with the claims put forward by the attorney to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr. Olabode Johnson, over the seizure and grounding of the plane.

It was gathered that the plane has a current market value of approximately $20 million, according to dealers, while it was registered with the Isle of Man’s aircraft registry. Asset recovery lawyers acting for the Federal Government had swooped on the Bombardier 6000 jet, tail number M-MYNA, soon after it touched down at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport in Canada on May 29. It was gathered that the jet, at that time, had just flown from Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE) via Shannon Airport in the west of Ireland. According to Johnson, an order was served on the jet’s owner, a company called Tibit Limited, which was expected to file court papers opposing the seizure.

Tibit Ltd is an anonymously owned company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands (BVI). Giuseppina Russa is also named on the Montreal court order. BVI company records suggest Tibit’s sole director is Giuseppina Russa of J. Russa Consultants, a company based in Montreal.

Ms Russa, who appears to have previously been an executive assistant of sales for Bombardier, is not thought to be Tibit’s beneficial owner. Detailed copy of the court ruling was obtained by an online news portal, PREMIUM TIMES through this newspaper’s London partner, Finance Uncovered. According to the details, Tibit ltd, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, argued for the overturn of the seizure and grounding of the jet. But, according to arguments filed by Nigeria, Tibit is a shell company whose ultimate beneficiary is Etete. In its ruling Tuesday, the court agreed with the argument of the Nigerian government.

“The tribunal considers that the links established in the affidavits of Johnson’s are sufficient to establish prima facie that Tibit was created to serve as a front for Etete in his various maneuvers to launder colossal amounts of money, obtained, according to Nigeria, through his embezzlement while he was the trustee of oil assets belonging not to the Nigerien political class, but to the Nigerian people,” the court ruled.

The court also noted that in a recent decision, the Court of Appeal reiterated the principles applicable to seizure before judgment. With reference to article 520 of the Code of Civil Procedure, the court noted that: “(t)he seizure was made before the judgement is made by means of an enforcement notice on the basis of instructions from the supported by his affidavit in which he asserts the existence of the claim and the facts giving rise to the seizure.” The court noted that it would be “simplistic to analyse only Tibit’s behaviour with regard to the sufficiency of the affidavit since it is the responsibility of Etete, who is sought while Johnson’s affidavit seeks to establish” the obtaining of funds by Mr. Etete as part of his ministerial functions, as well as the dispersal of these funds through certain persons or corporate entities “for the purpose of laundering those funds.”

