$1.3m Fraud Case: Zaura’s absence stalls fresh arraignment

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, KANO WITH AGENCY REPORT

Abdulsalam Abdulkarim- Zaura’s absence from court yesterday stalled his arraignment for alleged $1.3 million fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filed a case of criminal conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretences against the Kano State All Progressives Congress (APC) chief Kano, popularly called AA Zaura.

The prosecution counsel, Mrs Aisha Habib, told the court that Abdulkarim-Zaura  was nowhere to be found for arraignment. “This is a criminal case and the suspect must be in court to answer his plea even if he is challenging the jurisdiction of the court for arraignment.

“This is a total disrespect, he has to be in court before he can file an application challenging the jurisdiction of the court to arraign him” Habib said. Counsel for Abdulkarim- Zaura, Mr Ibrahim Garba-Waru, told the court;”at this critical stage of the proceedings the presence of my client is not mandatory.

“Section 266(b) of Administration of Criminal Justice Law(ACJL) 2015 says in a criminal trial the presence of the defendant is necessary but where there is an exception of an interlocutory application challenging the jurisdiction of the court to arraign him can not take place

 

