News

1.4m girls have access to education in Northern Nigeria – UNICEF

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

No fewer than 1.4 million girls are now having access to education in the northern part of the country, the Chief United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Kano field Office, Mr Rahama Farah, has said. Farah disclosed this at the opening of a three-day Media Dialogue on Girls’ Education under the Girls’ Education Project-3 (GEP3) yesterday in Kano.

The dialogue was organised for journalists from Abuja, Kano and Katsina by the Kano State Qur’anic and Islamiyya Schools Management Board (KSQ ISMB), in collaboration with UNICEF and funded by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). According to the UNICEF chief, there are a number of barriers that affect girls’ education, especially in Nigeria.

He said: “The media must also be at the forefront of advocating for the action directed at removing these barriers that hinder girls’ education such as child marriage. “I would like to express UNICEF’s appreciation to the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the UK for funding the Girls’ Education Project- 3 which started in 2012. “This support has expanded access to education for girls, resulting in no fewer than 1.4 million girls having access to education in northern Nigeria. “With more of similar support and working together with government and development partners, parents, communities, traditional and religious leaders, we can achieve more by enrolling more girls in schools and ensuring they complete their education.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigeria@60: We must unite, eradicate religious extremism –Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and Regina Otokpa

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians especially religious leaders, to work towards building unity and eradicating religious extremism and intolerance from the country. Buhari made the call on Friday in Abuja, at the 60th Independence Day Public Lecture and Special Juma’at Prayer held at the Abuja National Mosque, with the theme; ‘Together Nigeria at […]
News

Arik files report to NCAA over attempted robbery on runway

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

More than two weeks after Arik pilots foiled an attempt by unknown men to tamper with its aircraft hold while on hold, a similar incident occurred on Sunday night to one of the airline’s aircraft, a B737-800.   In a mandatory occurrence report form: O-OPS07 logged in by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), which […]
News

Tinubu: How I assisted Aregbesola, Fayemi, Mimiko, others emerge govs

Posted on Author Reporter

…says we helped Buhari sack PDP   Ndubuisi Ugah   The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has recounted how he assisted some former and current governors in the Southwest to reclaim their mandates at the courts. Tinubu, a presidential hopeful on the platform of APC, disclosed this when he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica