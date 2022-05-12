1.4m girls have access to education in Northern Nigeria – UNICEF

No fewer than 1.4 million girls are now having access to education in the northern part of the country, the Chief United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Kano field Office, Mr Rahama Farah, has said. Farah disclosed this at the opening of a three-day Media Dialogue on Girls’ Education under the Girls’ Education Project-3 (GEP3) yesterday in Kano.

The dialogue was organised for journalists from Abuja, Kano and Katsina by the Kano State Qur’anic and Islamiyya Schools Management Board (KSQ ISMB), in collaboration with UNICEF and funded by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). According to the UNICEF chief, there are a number of barriers that affect girls’ education, especially in Nigeria.

He said: “The media must also be at the forefront of advocating for the action directed at removing these barriers that hinder girls’ education such as child marriage. “I would like to express UNICEF’s appreciation to the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the UK for funding the Girls’ Education Project- 3 which started in 2012. “This support has expanded access to education for girls, resulting in no fewer than 1.4 million girls having access to education in northern Nigeria. “With more of similar support and working together with government and development partners, parents, communities, traditional and religious leaders, we can achieve more by enrolling more girls in schools and ensuring they complete their education.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...