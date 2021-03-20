$1.5bn PH refinery furore: Govt must demand guarantees before signing agreement –ACF

More condemnations yesterday trailed the planned renovation of the Port Harcourt Refinery, with the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Middlebelt Patriotic Front (MPF), a former senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, and some economic experts, faulting the move by the Federal Government. While ACF’s National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, described as embarrassing the practice of the importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to the country, the MPF said the huge amount budgeted to turnaround the old refinery could instead be used to build smaller modern refinery in different locations in the country for efficiency.

Commenting, Melaye urged President Muhammadu Buhari to shelve the plan to spend $1.5billion on renovating the Port Harcourt Refinery. The Federal Executive Council (FEC) had through the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, said the rehabilitation would be done in three phases of 18, 24 and 44 months. In its reaction, ACF noted that as one of the largest producers of oil, it didn’t augur well for the country to continue to import finished products and called on the President Buhari-led government to put a stop to it.

Yawe said: “The government must demand a guarantee for optimal performance before signing the deal. “It is embarrassing that instead of exporting refined oil, Nigeria is expending huge amounts of money importing it. This practice of importing oil by one of the world’s biggest producers must stop.” Disagreeing with the move, the MPF through its Convener, Ibrahim Bunu, said more than 10 to 15 smaller capacity refineries can be build in different locations of the country instead of wasting it on an old refinery.

Bunu expressed dissatisfaction with the decision of the Federal Government, and described it as unrealistic, especially when the government claimed to be fighting corruption. He urged the National Assembly to checkmate the decision of executive, while calling on the Federal Government to take professional advice from Nigerian engineers if they have run out of ideas. On his part, Melaye alleged that it was a move to “appropriate our common matrimony to a few individuals,” as he called for a reversal of the decision.

Melaye said: “You want to use over N700 billion to renovate a dead refinery. Port Harcourt Refinery is dead. Not only moribund but dead. “This money is going to be spent on embalmment of a dead refinery. When would this stealing stop in this country? When will this inconsiderate corruption stop in this country?” The former senator who claimed to be a private investigator and the leader of an anticorruption network, enjoined President Buhari to reverse FEC’s decision. “Those who want to eat and benefit from this stealing, we are waiting, we are watching. We have no other country to call our own, we would not keep quiet in the midst of this corruption.”

Meanwhile, experts in economics, petroleum engineering and management, have rejected the approval of $1.5 billion to repair the refinery, describing the move as wasteful. They, during separate interviews, maintained that the move will only deepen the belief in many quarters that Nigeria is “a massive theatre of comedy and waste of fund.” For instance, the Director- General of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Muda Yusuf, said sectors like power, security and railway would make meaningful use of $1.5 billion than rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refinery, which had for years undergone turnaround maintenance without any impact on the nation.

According to him, the refinery should be sold to the private sector in their current state and allow same to bring the facility alive. A petroleum engineer, Martin Onovo, said the current administration lacks integrity to bring the refinery alive. A business management expert, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, corroborated Onovo’s view, saying the rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refinery was a waste of tax payers’ money. Onursoke, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State Governorship aspirant, wondered what it will cost to build a new refinery that the Federal Government has to sink $1.5 billion into repairs alone and admonished the government to sell the four refineries. He said: “Another rehabilitation? Why not sell off the old scraps that never worked and build new ones? Nigeria as a nation is a massive theatre of comedy and waste of fund.

“Since the past years, we have been reading about millions of dollars invested in rehabilitation or Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) of the refineries but never heard they refined any fuel. In the past five years the refineries have been producing just dust. “It is ridiculous for anyone to suggest that they will get it to 90 per cent production level if rehabilitated. Nigerians should see this new approval for what it is as another waste of public fund.” He suggested that the government should sell all the four refineries and use the fund to build one new refinery that will serve the nation efficientlyinstead of continuous waste of fund in thefourrefineriesundertheguise of rehabilitation or TAM.

