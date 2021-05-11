$1.5bn refinery rehab: Nigerian workers’ ratio dwarfs expatriates’

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has lined 2930 Nigerian workers against 70 expatriates for the construction work in the Port Harcourt Refinery’s $1.5 billion rehabilitation project.

NNPC Chief Operating Officer, Refineries & Petrochemicals, Mustapha Yakubu, who said this, according to a document from the corporation, maintained that everything was being done to ensure that the project is delivered hitchfree and on schedule.

Speaking at the technical kick-off meeting for the project, which held at the Port Harcourt Refinery complex, Alesa Eleme, Rivers State, Engr. Yakubu said everything about the project had been carefully worked out to ensure that the target of at least 90 per cent refining capacity is achieved when operational.

“It must be hitch-free and that is why we are engaging the host communities appropriately. “200 million Nigerians are looking up to us and we can’t afford to fail. We’ve been on this journey since 2019,” he said.

The COO disclosed that the project would require 3,000 workers at the peak of activities, stressing that out of that number there would be only 70 expatriates while the balance would be sourced locally in line with the local content policy.

He expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for approving $1.5 million for the project.

Speaking earlier via a message delivered on his behalf by the Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation, Mr. Umar Ajiya, the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, assured Nigerians that the Port Harcourt Refinery Company (PHRC) would roar back to life on or before April 5, 2023, when repairs would have been completed on the old refinery also known as Area 5.

He said the target was to fix the old refinery first so that local refining can resume as soon as possible, adding that NNPC management would do everything to support the contractor, Maire Technimont SPA, to ensure prompt delivery of the project.

