1.5m jobs threatened by coronavirus crisis

An institutional investor, Dr. Vincent Nwani, has disclosed that the first wave of COVID-19 in Nigeria will stay throughout 2020 and early 2021 with about1.5 million jobs put at risk. With this forecast, he alluded to the fact that the pandemic has emerged as the single most dreaded threat to the socio-economic fundamentals of Nigeria since her independence. Nwani made this known in an article titled: ‘How the lockdown hurt the economy but spared the virus,’ made available to New Telegraph in Lagos.

He said the economy was at a crossroads as the pandemic continues to pose economic risk to GDP growth and performance. He said in his assertion that due to the disproportionate gap between the fear of COVID-19 death by the country’s elite and fear of hunger by the poor, the Federal Government would continue to moderate its policy measures to accommodate the two realities. Hence, the economic expert pointed out that crowd-pulling events and businesses such as merriments, sports, religious gatherings, large corporate forums, indoor rallies, clubs, oncampus school activities, cultural festivals, tradeshows, exhibitions and the likes, would continue to take a hit over a foreseeable period in the country post-COVID-19.

This, he noted, would adversely affect the country’s revenue generation from these key sectors of the economy with the GDP stumbling downward. Nwani said: “No doubt, COVID- 19 has emerged as the single most dreaded threat to the socioeconomic fundamental of Nigeria since her independence.

Five months after Nigeria recorded its first case, the Federal Government, media, and business community continue to grapple with the reality of rising cases of the infection across the country. The extent to which the total lockdown of the economy across the states for several weeks has impacted the reduction of infection rates is yet to be demonstrated. He stated that, “What is obvious, however, is the devastating economic consequence of COVID- 19 and the resulting lockdown in Nigeria and around the world.”

For instance, the investor explained that diverse international organisations and local analysts had predicted a GDP decline of between five per cent and six per cent in 2020. According to him, over 0.5 million full-time jobs were lost between April and June 2020 and about 1.5 million more are at risk over the next few months.

He said: “As the number of infection continues to rise progressively from 14,000 in one month ago to near 40,000 as at July 19, 2020, medical experts, business leaders, politicians and pundits are wary of the possibility of another shutdown of state economies especially, the ones currently experiencing the greatest growth in infections.

“Before taking this drastic action, one important question to be examined is; will the negative economic impact of shutdowns exceed the positive health outcomes from economic lockdowns?” To him, it is noted that Nigeria is still neck deep in the first wave of COVID-19 infection and this phase is projected to linger until the end of September 2020. Nwani, while speaking on testing challenges in the country, said: “Again, due to testing drawbacks in Nigeria which currently stands at about 0.07 per cent of the population, one of the lowest in Africa, it is difficult to ascertain how much the two months lockdown we had in the months of April and May arguably helped to slow down an exponential rate of infection. “The latest data from Johns Hopkins University show that death to infection rate is slowing down from three per cent in May to two per cent in July 2020. Thus, while the death rate is currently rising at a declining rate, COVID-19 infections are increasing at a fast rate in Nigeria.

“The lower death rate we are beginning to see is consistent with evidence from other countries which is largely due to two main factors,” he added, noting that, “Primary, is the fact that older individuals with other health issues are now taking greater precautions in their daily living and next, an improved experience in the response and treatment of COVID-19 illnesses.” On the back-of-the-envelope calculations, Nwani stressed that there qas a strong evidence that the lockdown has significantly impacted on increasing unemployment rates, business failure and declining real economic activities. On the other hand, the investor analyst pointed out that the model found no trace of the statistically significant positive impact of lockdown on COVID-19 infection rates or death rates. “Also, there is every indication that the first wave of COVID- 19 in Nigeria will sustain throughout 2020 and early 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...