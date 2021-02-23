News

$1.6bn oil fraud: Court adjourns Omokore’s, others trial until Feb.33

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Federal High Court, Abuja yesterday adjourned until February 23, the trial of Jide Omokore, Atlantic Energy Brass Limited and Atlantic Energy Drilling Concept Limited for alleged money laundering and procurement fraud to the tune of $1.6 billion.

 

Also charged with Omokore are Victor Briggs, former managing director, Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, NPDC and Membere Abiye for alleged oil fraud involving Omokore’s companies in respect of a Strategic Alliance Agreement on OML 26, 30, 34 & 42.

 

The defendants are facing prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on amended nine-count charge, bordering on alleged money

