1.6m candidates to write 2022 WASSCE commencing May 16

A total of 1,607,975 candidates from 20,221 schools registered for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates, 2022, across the country. Head of the Nigeria National Office (HNO) of West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Mr. Patrick Areghan, disclosed this yesterday during a press conference in Lagos. The examinations, which according to him, would be held within six weeks, would commence on May 16 and end on June 23. The HNO, who said the media parley was to acquaint the media with our preparations and readiness for the conduct of the examination, however, noted that candidates would be examined in 76 subjects, made up of 197 papers. Areghan also added that about 30,000 practicing senior teachers, nominated by various Ministries of Education, would participate in the examination as supervisors.
