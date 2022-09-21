$1.6m Dud Cheque: RCCG pastor to spend two years in prison

For issuing a $1.6 million dud cheque, an Assistant Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), City of David Parish, Victoria Island, Lagos, Pastor Ayodeji Oluokun, was on Wednesday sentenced to two years imprisonment.

The cleric was sent to jail by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court, who equally held that the prosecution had successfully proved the charge of issuance of dud cheque against the defendants.

Pastor Oluokun was dragged before the court alongside his company, Peak Petroleum Industry Nigeria Limited on an amended six-count charge bordering on the issuance of dud cheques, stealing and obtaining money under false pretences.

But the judge acquitted and discharged the defendants of stealing and obtaining money under false pretenses.

According to Justice Taiwo: “The defendant issued two cheques in the sum of 1.6 million dollars to the nominal complainant, who was dishonoured because there was no fund in the defendant’s account.

“Issuance of cheque lacking credit is a strictly liable offence. If the defendant was truly expecting some money until the end of July 2014 as claimed by him, he would have waited until he received the money before issuing the cheque on June 24, 2014.”

