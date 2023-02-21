1.8bn litres of PMS available for Feb, March –NNPCL

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) yesterday said it has implemented a robust plan for the supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from mid-February to March 2023, to sustain the supply of the products nationwide. NNPCL, in its latest update made available to newsmen by its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Garba Deen Muhammad, insists it has a total of 1.805 billion litres of PMS stock, representing 805.35 million litres in all the land depots nationwide and 1,000.20 million litres on marine vessels, which is equivalent to 30.09 days sufficiency. “An additional PMS supply of 884 million litres is also expected into the country by February 28, 2023. “For March 2023, a total of 2.3 billion litres of PMS is expected into the country, while about 2.5 billion litres, which is equivalent to 42 days sufficiency, will be the closing stock for the month under review.” Meanwhile, NNPCL has said that it distributed 404.69 million litres of the product between February 11-17. This was contained in its Weekly National PMS Evacuation & Dispatch Report for the week seen by New Telegraph yesterday. According to the data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) but posted on the NNCPL website, the average daily distribution for the period was 57.81 million litres. It stated that 83% of all evacuations took place at the 27 top loading depots with a minimum evacuation of 5 million litres while other loading depots evacuated 17% of the total volume. The evacuation for last week was a big reduction when compared with that of the penultimate week as the NNPCL had disclosed that 502.21 million litres of petrol were evacuated between February 4 -10 and that 64.42 million litres of PMS were evacuated on a daily basis within the week. Giving details of the petrol evacuation for February 11-17, NNPCL explained that the dispatches to states (trucks) were: Lagos 1, 962, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) 731, Oyo 558, Ogun 469, Delta 462, Kwara 324, Kano 297, Edo 291, Kaduna 265, Ondo 253, Anambra 236, Akwa Ibom 230, Adamawa 229, Bauchi 228, Rivers 216, Kogi 211, Niger 209, Katsina 198, Kebbi 188, Nasarawa, 166, Cross River 158, Plateau 149, Yobe 137, Osun 129, Sokoto 119, Benue 115, Imo 108, Taraba 107, Borno 104, Enugu 96, Abia 92, Ekiti 84, Gombe 77, Zamfara 66, Jigawa 61, Bayelsa 32 and Ebonyi 26.

