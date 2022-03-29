News

1.8m candidates registered for 2022 UTME – JAMB

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja Comment(0)

At the end of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME) registration, 1,837,011 candidates have successfully registered to sit for the examinations scheduled to hold from May 6 to 16. This was contained in the Board’s weekly news bulletin released yesterday to journalists in Abuja, by its spokes person, Dr. Fabian Benjamin. The registration which commenced    on February 19 to March 26. This year’s figure is above the total number of 1,338,687 candidates who registered in 2021 to sit for the annual examination. The bulletin stated that, “A total of 1,837,011 candidates registered as at Saturday, 26th March, 2022.” The Board further disclosed that over N238,105,700 which was a commutative amount derived from the regulated N700 service charges from the fifth week of the registration exercise, has been remitted to Computer Based Test (CBT) centres.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

