1 killed, 4 injured as BOGIS officials, youths clash

One person was said to have killed while four others injured in a clash between protesting youths and officials of the Borno State Geographic Information System (BOGIS) demolished a church in Maiduguri. Confirming the incident, an eye witnesses, Bitrus Joshua, said: “Late Ezekiel was shot at the chest by men of the civilian joint taskforce who accompanied and provided protection for the men of the agency while demolishing the church, EYN.” “When BOGIS came this morning (Thursday) they came with a bulldozer and started pulling down the roof. The labourers on site started to protest.

Meanwhile, the civilian JTF that accompanied the bulldozer and the BOGIS staff had start shooting sporadically into the air. “So, when the labourers started to protest, the CJTF aimed at the dead Ezekiel and shot him in the chest. Disclosed Sunday Musa, one of the eye witnesses at the Church premises said.” Another witness, Helen Moyo, said the CJTF were in Hilux vans fully armed with guns, “immediately came down from their vehicles and headed to the labourers and began seizing their phones. They seized five phones of all the labourers so that they will not call anyone.”

Our correspondent gathered that the 27-year-old Ezekie was killed instantly at the scene, when the CJTF allegedly shot him on his chest, while five others who sustained injuries and were currently receiving treatment at the states’ Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri.

