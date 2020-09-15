Metro & Crime

1 Killed, 7 women reportedly abducted in fresh Katsina attack

Suspected Bandits have reportedly killed one person and abducted seven women, during a fresh attack, on Daulai village of Safana area council of Katsina State.
According to reports, the suspected bandits numbering about 30, stormed the village at about 1 o clock early morning of Tuesday, September 14, shooting sporadically before abducting their victims.
The bandits also broke into shops carted away foodstuff and rustled an unspecified number of cows, The source also revealed that survivors have fled the village to nearby communities for safety.
He said that the renewed attack on the village had prompted residents to call for the urgent attention of the security agencies, to rescue the abducted women, as the villagers are not in a position to pay any ransom.
The victims believed that military bombardment of the bandits hideout, will pave the way for peace in the area.
Confirming the incident, the spokesman of the Command, SP Gambo Isah, said that one 50-year-old man named Ashiru, was killed by the hoodlums during the attack, but that, he was not in a position to ascertain the number of women abducted.
He said that he will contact the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Safana for updates.

