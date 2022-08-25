10 African players that’ll miss the World Cup

While superstars like Sadio Mané & Édouard Mendy would get to play at this year’s World Cup in Qatar, some of Africa’s biggest stars would have to settle for a view from their homes. Here’s a list of the continent’s biggest stars who would not be at the World Cup.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

The two-time African Player of the Year suffered three major heartbreaks in 2022. First he lost in the final of the AFCON, then his country failed to qualify for the World Cup 2022 (both at the hands of Senegal) and the third was the Champions League final loss to Real Madrid. Back in 2017, Mo Salah’s late penalty sent Egypt to its first World Cup qualification since 1990 but this time it just wasn’t meant to be.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon)

Aubameyang’s international career feels a lot like the great George Weah’s. Both players were exceptional but a bit unlucky to play for national teams that were miles behind their African counterparts. No one expected Gabon to make the World Cup, however, you can’t deny it would have been awesome to see smiling Aubameyang front-flipping with his arms stretched wide while celebrating a goal in Qatar.

Naby Keïta (Guinea)

Guinea has never made the World Cup and it was no surprise they had an embarrassing qualifying campaign finishing third with no win in Group I. Their poor performance means national team captain Naby Keita will be one of the biggest names on the continent to not make it to Qatar.

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

Riyad Mahrez & his Algerian teammates are arguably the biggest victims of the World Cup qualifying format for African countries. After automatically skipping the First Round (due to their high FIFA Ranking), they were outstanding in the Second Round of Qualifiers by topping their group and scoring 25 goals in just six games; the most by any African country at that stage. Sadly, they lost on the Away Goal rule to Cameroon in the final round of qualifiers.

Sébastien Haller & Franck Kessié (Côte d’Ivoire)

The Ivoirien duo were left cursing their luck following a loss to Cameroon in the last matchday of the Second Round of qualifiers. Going into that matchday, they were top of the Group and only needed a draw to advance to the third and final round of the qualifiers but they suffered a 1-0 loss away from home. The result meant Sébastien Haller and his Ivorien teammates will miss the World Cup Cup for the second consecutive time after missing out on Russia 2018.

Hakim Ziyech (Morocco)

The Chelsea attacker is the only player on the list whose country would be at the World Cup. Following a high profile fall out with national team manager, Vahid Halilhodzic last year, Ziyech announced his retirement from international football aged just 28. Vahid Halilhodzic publicly accused Ziyech of feigning an injury just to skip training which the former Ajax winger took personally. However, with Vahid Halilhodzic sacked by the Moroccan FA in early August, there is a chance Ziyech makes a return.

Wilfred Ndidi, Victor Osimhen & Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria)

The only thing worse than losing to your bitter rivals is doing so on home soil. The Super Eagles couldn’t overcome Ghana’s resolute defence when both teams had to battle it out for a spot in Qatar and the Black Stars triumphed on the Away Goal rule. Victor Osimhen would be a big miss at the World Cup. He’s scored 15 goals in 23 games for Nigeria and would have been one to look out for. Wilfred Ndidi & Iheanacho were at Russia 2018 and would be equally disappointed they couldn’t make it to consecutive World Cups.

Excited for the World Cup? Head to BetKing to place your World Cup 2022 bets!

*Brought to you by BetKing

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...