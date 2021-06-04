10 amazing fans to raid Seyi Shay’s closet in ‘Pempe’ challenge

How many times have you wished you had access to your favourite celebrity’s wardrobe when you scroll through pictures of them? I bet it happens rather quite often, if not every time! Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay, has launched a challenge aimed at promoting ‘Pempe’, her latest single featuring Yemi Alade. In a Twitter post, the music star said the challenge involves ladies making a video of themselves dancing or singing to the project. The singer said the videos will be uploaded thereafter, adding that 10 participants with the highest engagement will be selected as winners. According to her, the selected winners will have the opportunity to “raid her closet and take anything they like.” “Here’s Something for my Big Girls! I’m giving 10 girls the opportunity to raid and take anything they like! All you have to do is vibe to, sing or dance to #pempe my latest single featuring #yemialade and the best videos posted with the most likes wins! Good luck! #Pempe #Biggirl,” she wrote. In a statement, the musician said the initiative is part of her commitment to empower young women. “Seyi Shay is on a journey to empower young women by creating a safe space for them. She h a s decided to host a closet raid to fur- ther connect with these women and inspire them to aim higher in all aspects of life,” it read. Produced by Kel P, the collaborative p r o j – ect, released i n April, w a s S e y i Shay’s f i r s t s i n – g l e f o r t h e year.
