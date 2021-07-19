Metro & Crime

10 bandits, inspector, sergeant killed in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori MINNA Comment(0)

Policemen attached to Operation PUFF ADDER have killed 10 bandits, among them a woman, at Kundu village in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

 

But the gunmen also  killed an inspector and a sergeant during Saturday’s attack on a police camp at Kundu village in Rafi Local Government Area.

 

It was learnt that several other bandits escaped with bullet injuries in the gun battle that lasted about two hours.

 

A source said the bandits, numbering more than 100, riding on about 30 motorcycles, invaded the police camp situated in a primary school at Kundu village, about two kilometres from Zungeru town and opened fire on the policemen.

The attack occurred about 10am on Saturday. However, the policemen, who had been put on the alert, had strategically positioned themselves before the arrival of the bandits.

 

Another source said the bandits emerged from a maize farm, less than 100 metres from the PUFF ADDER camp, which they used as a cover to launch an attack on the policemen.

 

The source said that after about two hours of gun duel, 10 of the bandits were killed but their bodies were evacuated by their members.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

How we burnt BRT buses, police station –Teenager

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A 15-year-old boy has told police how he and others burnt the Shangisha Police Station and the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses at Berger terminal during the #EndSARS protest in Lagos State. The suspect, Staven Samuel, said he was returning from work when he joined the protesters to set the police station ablaze. According to […]
Metro & Crime

Benue: Midnight fire guts 18 houses, renders many homeless in Otukpo

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

*LG chair visits, sympathizes with victims Hundreds of people including women and children were rendered homeless and properties worth millions of naira destroyed as midnight fire on Wednesday razed over 18 houses in Akwete in Alan Council Ward of Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State. The conflagration, which started when some people were asleep, […]
Metro & Crime

Police rescue kidnapped Benue businessman, arrest 5 suspects

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

*Ortom calls for synergy between security agencies The Benue State Police Command Monday said they have rescued Chief Isaac Akinkunmi who was abducted four days ago from his Makurdi residence. Chief Akinkumi is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tito Group of companies. The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mukaddas Garba, in a statement signed by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica