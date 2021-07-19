10 bandits, inspector, sergeant killed in Niger

Policemen attached to Operation PUFF ADDER have killed 10 bandits, among them a woman, at Kundu village in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

But the gunmen also killed an inspector and a sergeant during Saturday’s attack on a police camp at Kundu village in Rafi Local Government Area.

It was learnt that several other bandits escaped with bullet injuries in the gun battle that lasted about two hours.

A source said the bandits, numbering more than 100, riding on about 30 motorcycles, invaded the police camp situated in a primary school at Kundu village, about two kilometres from Zungeru town and opened fire on the policemen.

The attack occurred about 10am on Saturday. However, the policemen, who had been put on the alert, had strategically positioned themselves before the arrival of the bandits.

Another source said the bandits emerged from a maize farm, less than 100 metres from the PUFF ADDER camp, which they used as a cover to launch an attack on the policemen.

The source said that after about two hours of gun duel, 10 of the bandits were killed but their bodies were evacuated by their members.

