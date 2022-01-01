10 biggest sporting events in 2022

African Cup of Nations
January 9-February 10
Cameroon
Afrter suffering postponement due to COVID-19
breakout, the African Cup of Nations will take centre
stage in Cameroon. 24 teams from the continent will compete
for honour which was won by Algeria two years ago
in Egypt. Top stars including Mohammed Salah, Sadio
Mane, Riyad mahrez and Victor Osimhen are expected
to feature in the one-month long championships.
Winter Olympics
February 4-20
Beijing, China
After hosting the Summer Olympics 14 years ago, Beijing
is back to host both the Winter Olympics and Winter
Paralympics in 2022. This year’s Winter Olympics will
feature 15 different competitions: Alpine Skiing, Biathlon,
Bobsled, Cross-country Skiing, Curling, Figure Skating,
Freestyle Skiing, Hockey, Luge, Nordic Combined, Short
Track, Ski Jumping, Snowboarding, and Speed Skating.
Super Bowl LVI
February 13
Inglewood, CA
We can’t yet know for certain who will play the Super
Bowl in 2022, but it’s always an event to be excited for.
This year, it will be played in California at SoFi Stadium
in California (home to the Chargers and the Rams). The
halftime show will feature Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr.
Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.
Winter Paralympics
March 4-13
Beijing, China
Beijing hosts the Winter Paralympics just a month after
the Olympics. That makes it the first city to host both
the Summer and Winter Paralympics. There will be six
different sports: Alpine Skiing, Biathlon, Cross-Country
Skiing, Sled Hockey, Snowboarding, and Wheelchair
Curling.
IIHF World Championship
May 13-29
Helsinki and Tampere, Finland
Finland will host the Ice Hockey World Championship
in 2022. The 2021 lower division championships were
canceled. The automatic qualifiers so far are Finland,
Belarus, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Great Britain, Italy,
Kazakhstan, Latvia, Norway, ROC, Slovakia, Switzerland,
and the US.
UEFA Champions League Final
May 28
Saint Petersburg, Russia
The final match of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions
League will be played at Krestovsky Stadium in St. Petersburg,
Russia. It is one of the most anticipated soccer
games in the world. The winners will get to play the
winners of the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League in the 2022
UEFA Super Cup (August 10, 2022).
NBA Finals
June 2-19
USA/Canada
The NBA finals consist of a seven-game series in which
the best of the Eastern and Western conference play each
other for the title. Last year, the Milwaukee Bucks won
the championship over the Phoenix Suns. It’s still early
in the season right now, but the favorites are Brooklyn
Nets. The Lakers, Bucks, Warriors, Clippers, and Jazz are
also looking like prospects at this point.
Wimbledon
June 27-July 10
London, England
Tennis’ oldest and most prestigious tournament returns
in June 2022. This will be the first year they will continue
play on the Middle Sunday, which was previously
only used in exceptional circumstances. With that, the
tournament will be more along the lines of other major
tennis tournaments, with the fourth-round games being
played across both Sunday and Monday, rather than all
16 of them being played on “Manic Monday”.
US Open (Tennis)
August 29-September 11
NYC
After Wimbledon, tennis fans can enjoy two full weeks
of more exciting tennis during the US Open, which will
take place in New York City in 2022. All the big stars
are set to play there for another year, including Novak
Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, and Emma Raducanu.
FIFA World Cup
November 21-December 18
Qatar
This is number one on the list, not just because of
the order the events happen, but it also happens to be
probably the most anticipated sporting event of 2022. The
World Cup only happens every four years, making this
one more unique and more exciting. This year, the teams
will play in Qatar and will be the first time the competition
is played in the winter in the Northern Hemisphere.
The event is usually held in June, but because of Qatar’s
extreme temperatures in the Summer, it was moved to
November/December for 2022. The known participating
teams so are: Qatar, Germany, Denmark, Brazil, France,
Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switz
10 biggest sporting events in 2022
African Cup of Nations