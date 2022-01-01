10 biggest sporting events in 2022

African Cup of Nations

January 9-February 10

Cameroon

Afrter suffering postponement due to COVID-19

breakout, the African Cup of Nations will take centre

stage in Cameroon. 24 teams from the continent will compete

for honour which was won by Algeria two years ago

in Egypt. Top stars including Mohammed Salah, Sadio

Mane, Riyad mahrez and Victor Osimhen are expected

to feature in the one-month long championships.

Winter Olympics

February 4-20

Beijing, China

After hosting the Summer Olympics 14 years ago, Beijing

is back to host both the Winter Olympics and Winter

Paralympics in 2022. This year’s Winter Olympics will

feature 15 different competitions: Alpine Skiing, Biathlon,

Bobsled, Cross-country Skiing, Curling, Figure Skating,

Freestyle Skiing, Hockey, Luge, Nordic Combined, Short

Track, Ski Jumping, Snowboarding, and Speed Skating.

Super Bowl LVI

February 13

Inglewood, CA

We can’t yet know for certain who will play the Super

Bowl in 2022, but it’s always an event to be excited for.

This year, it will be played in California at SoFi Stadium

in California (home to the Chargers and the Rams). The

halftime show will feature Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr.

Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

Winter Paralympics

March 4-13

Beijing, China

Beijing hosts the Winter Paralympics just a month after

the Olympics. That makes it the first city to host both

the Summer and Winter Paralympics. There will be six

different sports: Alpine Skiing, Biathlon, Cross-Country

Skiing, Sled Hockey, Snowboarding, and Wheelchair

Curling.

IIHF World Championship

May 13-29

Helsinki and Tampere, Finland

Finland will host the Ice Hockey World Championship

in 2022. The 2021 lower division championships were

canceled. The automatic qualifiers so far are Finland,

Belarus, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Great Britain, Italy,

Kazakhstan, Latvia, Norway, ROC, Slovakia, Switzerland,

and the US.

UEFA Champions League Final

May 28

Saint Petersburg, Russia

The final match of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions

League will be played at Krestovsky Stadium in St. Petersburg,

Russia. It is one of the most anticipated soccer

games in the world. The winners will get to play the

winners of the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League in the 2022

UEFA Super Cup (August 10, 2022).

NBA Finals

June 2-19

USA/Canada

The NBA finals consist of a seven-game series in which

the best of the Eastern and Western conference play each

other for the title. Last year, the Milwaukee Bucks won

the championship over the Phoenix Suns. It’s still early

in the season right now, but the favorites are Brooklyn

Nets. The Lakers, Bucks, Warriors, Clippers, and Jazz are

also looking like prospects at this point.

Wimbledon

June 27-July 10

London, England

Tennis’ oldest and most prestigious tournament returns

in June 2022. This will be the first year they will continue

play on the Middle Sunday, which was previously

only used in exceptional circumstances. With that, the

tournament will be more along the lines of other major

tennis tournaments, with the fourth-round games being

played across both Sunday and Monday, rather than all

16 of them being played on “Manic Monday”.

US Open (Tennis)

August 29-September 11

NYC

After Wimbledon, tennis fans can enjoy two full weeks

of more exciting tennis during the US Open, which will

take place in New York City in 2022. All the big stars

are set to play there for another year, including Novak

Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, and Emma Raducanu.

FIFA World Cup

November 21-December 18

Qatar

This is number one on the list, not just because of

the order the events happen, but it also happens to be

probably the most anticipated sporting event of 2022. The

World Cup only happens every four years, making this

one more unique and more exciting. This year, the teams

will play in Qatar and will be the first time the competition

is played in the winter in the Northern Hemisphere.

The event is usually held in June, but because of Qatar’s

extreme temperatures in the Summer, it was moved to

November/December for 2022. The known participating

teams so are: Qatar, Germany, Denmark, Brazil, France,

Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switz

