News Top Stories

10 crew missing as vessel explode at Escravos

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comments Off on 10 crew missing as vessel explode at Escravos

A floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO), The Trinity went up in flames at the offshore terminal of Ukpokiti oil field located in oil mining lease (OML) 108, Escravos, Ugborodo, Warri Southwest Local Government Area of Delta State, no survival has been reportedly confirmed by the rescue search team.

The FPSO, The Trinity, worked for Shebah Exploration & Production Company Limited (SEPCOL) in Receivership caught fire in the early hours of Wednesday, February 2, 2022. A statement signed by the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ikemefuna Okafor said that the cause of the explosion was currently being investigated and the company is working with necessary parties to contain the situation. Okafor said: “At this time there are no reported fatalities, but we can confirm there were ten crew men on board the vessel prior to the incident and we are prioritising investigations with respect to their safety and security. “We appreciate the assistance provided us by the Clean Nigeria Associates, the Chevron team operating in the nearby Escravos facility and our community stakeholders as well as fishermen, who have been of tremendous assistance since the incident happened.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

June 12: Our commitment to progressive reforms, electoral promises unwavering, says APC

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared the commitment of the party and President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to ensuring progressive reforms, including electoral reform and fulfilling of its promises to Nigeria. The party stated these in its message felicitating with President Buhari, the people of Nigeria and the APC family on the historic occasion of […]
News

Israel strikes Hamas targets in Gaza

Posted on Author Reporter

  Israel says its military struck Hamas targets in Gaza in response to a rocket attack launched from the Palestinian enclave. The Israeli air force struck two rocket ammunition manufacturing sites, a military compound and “underground infrastructures”, the Israel Defence Forces said on Sunday. A rocket was fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday evening, […]
News

Police commission six blocks of classrooms in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Edo State Police Command yesterday commissioned a twin six blocks of classrooms at Adesuwa Police Barrack, Adesuwa Community in Oredo Local Govern-ment Area of the state. The classrooms with school furniture were built by Christ Embassy (Glory Church), Benin zone in collaboration with the Edo State Police Command for the childrenof thepoliceand other residents […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica