10 crew missing as vessel explode at Escravos

A floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO), The Trinity went up in flames at the offshore terminal of Ukpokiti oil field located in oil mining lease (OML) 108, Escravos, Ugborodo, Warri Southwest Local Government Area of Delta State, no survival has been reportedly confirmed by the rescue search team.

The FPSO, The Trinity, worked for Shebah Exploration & Production Company Limited (SEPCOL) in Receivership caught fire in the early hours of Wednesday, February 2, 2022. A statement signed by the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ikemefuna Okafor said that the cause of the explosion was currently being investigated and the company is working with necessary parties to contain the situation. Okafor said: “At this time there are no reported fatalities, but we can confirm there were ten crew men on board the vessel prior to the incident and we are prioritising investigations with respect to their safety and security. “We appreciate the assistance provided us by the Clean Nigeria Associates, the Chevron team operating in the nearby Escravos facility and our community stakeholders as well as fishermen, who have been of tremendous assistance since the incident happened.

