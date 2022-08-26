News Top Stories

10 days after launch, Imo yet to release APCs to police

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

Ten days after Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State handed 10 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) to the Inspector-General of Police Baba Usman in an elaborate ceremony, the state government is yet to release the vehicles to the police. The APCs parked on the premises of the Government House Chapel were procured long before they were launched. Sources in Government House told our correspondent that the inauguration of the vehicles was postponed at least two times before it was eventually held on August 16. He said the ceremony of the Orlu-Mgbee-Akokwa- Uga Road in July, the governor said the hardware had been procured and urged all non-state actors fomenting trouble to have a re-think as the security agencies will be merciless when they deploy the new equipment.

Recall that during the ceremony Uzodinma said the APCs were for immediate deployment. Uzodinma had said: “Today, on behalf of the state government, I am presenting for the commissioning and immediate deployment of additional 10 numbers of Armoured Personnel Carriers and other vehicles to further strengthen the effective-ness of the police force in the state.” This became worrisome owing to the fact that it was within this period that the upsurge in kidnapping and other crime were becoming conspicuous, yet the hardware was not released for deployment.

Recall that it was within the last one month that four policemen were killed in Oguta. It was the same period that the wife of the Zoo manager was kidnapped; the same period that the four Reverend Sisters were abducted. A land speculator was kidnapped after the police checkpoint in Avu. Currently, the city of Owerri is rife with speculations on the operational condition of the carriers even as some are worried about their combat capabilities. But a Government House source said the APCs are all in good shape. He said: “The APCs are all in good shape and very much combatcapable. “I may not immediately know why the carriers have not been released for deployment but I want to believe that it would not be far from tactical reasons. “Though I did not witness it, but I heard in passing today, that two of the APCs may have been released today.”

 

Our Reporters

