10 dead, 15 injured in Jos-Bauchi highway auto crash

Ten persons lost their lives and 15 others hospitalised in a ghastly motor accident involving an articulated truck and six other vehicles along the Jos- Bauchi highway.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred at about 8 am on Thursday at Zakalio/Babale axis along the highway when the truck conveying goods to the North Eastern part of the country suddenly lost control as a result of a mechanical problem and rammed into several vehicles.

Eyewitnesses, who disclosed that 10 persons died on the spot, stated that the incident caused traffic gridlock along the highway as people living within the vicinity were seen trying to rescue those trapped in the affected vehicles.

The Plateau State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Alphonso Godwin, who confirmed the accident, said the truck driver, who under aged, lost control as a result of mechanical deficiency which led to the removal of the vehicle’s shaft propeller

He said the truck rammed into several vehicles, adding that 10 persons lost their lives on the spot while15 others were injured.

The Sector Commander further added that those who sustained injuries were admitted to Toro Medical Centre while the remains of those who died were deposited at the Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos.

