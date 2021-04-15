10 dead, 400 hospitalised following consumption of killer drinks in Kano

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, Kano State Commissioner for Health, on Thursday revealed that no fewer than 10 persons have died, while 400 are on admission following complications that arose from consumption of killer drinks in the state.

Tsanyawa, in a video message that was made available to newsmen in Kano Thursday, explained that over 50 persons are currently undergoing kidney related treatment in government hospitals.

Tsanyawa cautioned residents on consumption of juices during this auspicious time of Ramadan to avoid catastrophic consequences.

The commissioner in the one minute, twenty one seconds video said: ”As you are aware, the Ministry of Health had in the recent past announced the outbreak of a strange disease traceable to the consumption of substandard juices.”

He said: “The consumption of these fake and substandard products have telling effects on the kidney, and vital organs of the body.”

