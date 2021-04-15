10 dead as terrorists storm Borno town

At least, 10 people were feared killed Wednesday and eight others wounded in a terror attack in Damasak, the capital of Mobbar Local Government Area Borno State.

Bukar Mustapha, head of the Mobbar Local Government Area told an online news portal, Anadolu Agency, that the terrorist attack on the town of Damasak started on Tuesday evening and lasted tll Wednesday afternoon.

Mustapha said Boko Haram terrorists attacked the town for the second time in three days and burned down homes, adding: “Several of our people fled to communities in neighboring Niger.”

However, the Nigerian military was yet to comment on the attack as at the time of filing this report.

Damasak is a grain-producing town along Lake Chad on Nigeria’s border with the Republic of Niger.

Recall that at least five people were killed last Saturday, when Boko Haram first attacked the town. The West African country’s military said it repelled the attack.

