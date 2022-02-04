10 dead, many trapped as trailer crashes into Aba market

It was a bloody scene at the popular Ahia-Udele market, Aba, the largest abattoir in Abia State as a trailer loaded with a 40-feet container lost control and crashed into the market, killing at least 10 persons and leaving many others badly injured. New Telegraph learnt that the 40-feet container loaded trailer lost control, aroundSt. Michael’sRoadby East Street and fell into the abattoir located at Aba River, in Ogbor-Hill. The incident which occurred around past 9 am yesterday brought theentirecitytoastandstill, asmany dead bodies were evacuated at the scene as at early intervention with many still trapped under. When New Telegraph visited the scene, some tricycles were seen under the container with traders wailing over their loved ones and friends who may have been affected by the tragic incident.

A few minutes after the incident, acranewasbroughtinfromthestate government to lift the container so that efforts can be made to rescue those under the container that are still alive. However, when traders and concerned residents tried to offload the fully loaded container of clothes to enable the lifting to be easier, hoodlums with weapons arrived chasing away people especially journalists making videos and pictures. It took the efforts of police from theEziamaPoliceDivision andsome sister Divisions to drive the hoodlums whose intentions are mainly to loot the container away from the scene of the accident.

As at when filling this story, a rescue mission was still ongoing at the scene of the accident with sympathisers wailing, crying and still expecting to see some yet to be seen traders who came to the market. Meanwhile, AbiaStateGovernor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has directed the immediate closure of the abattoir mandating all those currently doing business in the abattoir to immediately relocate to available new locations.

Ikpeazu through Chief John Okiyi Kalu, his Commissioner for Trade and Investment directed that the Ministry of Homeland Security workwith relevantsecurityagencies in ensuring compliance that traders move into New Omuma Uzor Abattoir in Ukwa West and Good Morning Market, Aba, for those currently in Ahia Udele abattoir. “Whilewemournwiththosewho lost loved ones in the unfortunate incident which occurred earlier today, itisimportanttostatethattheMinistryof TradeandInvestmenthadlong commenced processestorelocatethe markets in line with public health advice received from the Ministry of Environment and other relevant agencies. “This gave rise to the acceleration of processes for the completion of the new abattoir which should be ready later this month. “The ministry wishes to appeal to those concerned to ensure full compliance with the directive to relocate without delay while we assure them that the ministry will do everything possible to ensure that they are properly settled to continue doing their businesses within a safer and healthier environment.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...