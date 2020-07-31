Metro & Crime

10 die, four missing in another Lagos boat mishap

No fewer than 10 persons have been confirmed dead and four others missing after a commercial boat with 19 persons on board capsized in Apapa Local Government axis of Lagos State.
The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday but was made known through Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) in a statement Friday.
Although the exact cause of the accident could not be ascertained, a survivor stated that the boat captain got distracted while trying to collect fares from a passenger, adding that that action made the vessel to overturn after hitting choppy waves.
The tragic incident occurred at a time the state government has been encouraging commuters to embrace water transportation as alternative to road, especially during the closure of the Third Maindland Bridge.
New Telegraph gathered that the tragic incident, which occured on Wednesday around 6pm, has thrown residents of the community into mourning.
It was also learnt that aside from the deceased and missing passengers, about five persons were pulled out of water by state emergency and rescue officials after the boat overturned.
It was learnt that the ill-fated boat left the Kirikiri jetty for Badagry jetty in Badagry Local Government with 19 passengers when the incident occurred.
Confirming the tragedy, General Manager, Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, in a statement, added that that the emergency and regulatory authorities were already on waterways for search and rescue operations.
Emmanuel added that the boat captain had been detained by the Marine Police for further investigation and possible sanctions.

Our Reporters

