News Top Stories

10 die from Abuja National Hospital isolation centre

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The National Hospital, Abuja, on Saturday, said that 10 coronavirus patients have so far died at its isolation centre.

 

The hospital’s Spokesperson, Dr Tayo Hastrup, announced the figure when a non-profit organisation, the District Grand Lodge of Nigeria, came to donated face masks and hand sanitizers to the hospital in Abuja.

 

He said that over 80 patients, who earlier tested for COVID- 19, had fully recovered while 10 others, with serious underlining illness, had died of the virus.

 

Receiving the donation on behalf of the hospital management, Hastrup thanked the organisation for the gesture.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Peace parley over plans to sack Imo Speaker ends in fracas

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Efforts to broker peace among warring lawmakers following a plot to impeach the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Chiji Collins, has ended in fiasco. The parley ended when one of the lawmakers supporting the Speaker, Hon. Samuel Otuibe allegedly attacked a female colleague and two other lawmakers with a wine bottle and […]
News Top Stories

Buhari: Nigeria’s vulnerable economy haunted by COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Council cautions on execution of N2.3trn stimulus President flags off $2.592bn AKK gas pipeline project   President Muhammadu Buhari has lamented that the nation’s vulnerable economy was being haunted by the ravaging coronavirus defiscourge.   This came as the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC), chaired by Prof. Doyin Salami, warned government against impending challenges in […]
News

APC NEC: Buhari violates oath of office – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

*Demands resignation of AGF, Yobe gov The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of violating his oath of office by allowing the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) to hold in the Federal Executive Council (FEC) Chambers. The party is also demanding the resignation of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: