10 die from Abuja National Hospital isolation centre

The National Hospital, Abuja, on Saturday, said that 10 coronavirus patients have so far died at its isolation centre.

The hospital’s Spokesperson, Dr Tayo Hastrup, announced the figure when a non-profit organisation, the District Grand Lodge of Nigeria, came to donated face masks and hand sanitizers to the hospital in Abuja.

He said that over 80 patients, who earlier tested for COVID- 19, had fully recovered while 10 others, with serious underlining illness, had died of the virus.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the hospital management, Hastrup thanked the organisation for the gesture.

