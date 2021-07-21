Metro & Crime

10 die in Kwara auto crash

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Ten people yesterday lost their lives in a lone accident involving an 18-seater commercial Hiace bus in Kwara State. The accident occurred at Iyemoja on the Olooru-Okolowo Road in Moro Local Government Area. The crash, reportedly caused by over speeding, occurred about 4pm, on the Eid-el Kabir day. The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Jonathan Owoade, gave the registration number of the commercial bus as LND 742XK. Owoade said the rescue team took those injured to Ayo Kospital, Okolowo and the state General Hospital, Ilorin, for medical attention. The FRSC boss, who said the bodies of those who died in the accident had been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Ilorin, commended the officers of the Nigeria Police for the assistance they rendered during the incident. He cautioned drivers against over speeding. Owoade also urged drivers to obey all traffic regulations and be mindful of other road users

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Okeke hails Ukaegbu on appointment as Fed. Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chairman of Swiss Spirits Hotel Group, Chief Daniel Okeke (Mezie Abia) has described the appointment of Dr. Madukwe Ukaegbu as a Federal Commissioner (Abia State) of the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) as well-deserved and timely. The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stressed that the newly appointed Federal Commissioner has the capacity to discharge […]
Metro & Crime

Allow Niger Delta to control its oil – Afenifere

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo,

The Pan Yoruba Socio-political group, Afenifere said yesterday that the Federal Government should allow the Niger Delta region to control its resources available in the region including oil. The Secretary General of the group, Chief Sola Ebiseeni said as long as the Federal Government allowed Zamfara State to control the gold available at the domain, […]
Metro & Crime

Labour shuns Ayade’s CoS, pickets AG’s office in Calabar

Posted on Author Clement James, Calabar

The Chief of Staff to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Mr. Martins Orim got the shock of his life on Tuesday when he was shunned by protesting members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Cross River State chapter and continued to picket the office of the Accountant General of the state. Labour had, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica