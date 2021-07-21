10 die in Kwara auto crash

Ten people yesterday lost their lives in a lone accident involving an 18-seater commercial Hiace bus in Kwara State. The accident occurred at Iyemoja on the Olooru-Okolowo Road in Moro Local Government Area. The crash, reportedly caused by over speeding, occurred about 4pm, on the Eid-el Kabir day. The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Jonathan Owoade, gave the registration number of the commercial bus as LND 742XK. Owoade said the rescue team took those injured to Ayo Kospital, Okolowo and the state General Hospital, Ilorin, for medical attention. The FRSC boss, who said the bodies of those who died in the accident had been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Ilorin, commended the officers of the Nigeria Police for the assistance they rendered during the incident. He cautioned drivers against over speeding. Owoade also urged drivers to obey all traffic regulations and be mindful of other road users

