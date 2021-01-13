Metro & Crime

10 die of cholera in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

Cholera outbreak has claimed at least 10 people in Agatu and Guma local government areas of Benue State.

 

The New Telegraph learnt that in Obagaji, headquarters of Agatu Local Government Area alone, 51 cases were reported while seven people were confirmed dead.

 

At Abinsi, a community in Guma, homestead of Governor Samuel Ortom, three children were said to have died of the disease while more than 25 victims were receiving treatment.

 

The Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Joseph Ngbea, who confirmed the outbreak and deaths in the affected local governments, said the outbreak was detected a few days ago by his ministry.

 

He said: “Yes, it is true. I personally visited the two places on Monday.

 

Over 20 people were treated in Agatu and more than 25 treated at Abinsi. Three children died of the disease at Abinsi and seven in Agatu.

 

During the visit, we provided medical consumables to the general hospital at Obagaji in Agatu Local Government Area in response to the disease.”

 

The commissioner listed the items presented as Ringer Lactate, IV cannula, Adhesive Plaster, ORS, Water Guard, 5ml syringes, 2ml syringes, Zinc tablet, Caps Doxycycline, Tabs cypro and Cotton wool.

 

Presenting the items to the management of the hospital, Ngbea, who  was on the visit with the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Sir Andrew Amee, and the Director of Public Health, Dr. Terna Kur, appreciated Governor Ortom for his prompt release of funds to ensure effective treatment of the people to curb the spread of the disease in the state.

 

The commissioner promised provision of test kits to the hospital immediately to enhance testing. He also called on the 23 local government areas to support medical teams to respond effectively for the good of the people.

 

Ngbea commiserated with the two local government areas over the losses and specifically urged the management of the Agatu General Hospital to formally present their request for the construction of perimeter fence, renovation of the hospital and repair of the hospital’s ambulance for necessary attention.

 

The Permanent Secretary, Amee, promised that the ministry would always live up to its responsibility. He enjoined the local government chairman and community leaders to mobilise their people to patronise the hospital where services were more effective and affordable.

 

On his part, the Director of Public Health, Kur, urged the local government to coordinate healthcare in times of outbreak for proper handling and provide logistics support to the Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer (DSNO) to enable him to  report health issues to the ministry for the benefit of the local government and the people.

 

In separate remarks, Agatu Local Government Chairman, Hon Suleiman Adoyi, the Chairman, Hospital Management Committee, Hon. Fadio Achegbani, and the Clan Head of Adogodi, Chief Edoh, thanked Ortom and the Ministry of Health for responding promptly to their health challenge.

 

Receiving the donation, the Acting Medical Officer of the General Hospital, Obagaji, Dr. Adebo Oche, explained that 51 cases of cholera were recorded at Obagaji, Alokpa, Edeje and Abube.

 

He said seven deaths were recorded while a child was on admission. Oche commended the prompt intervention

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Inspector, robber die during shootout in Edo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Fleeing armed robbers have shot dead an officer, Inspector Mohammed Hameed, attached to the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Edo State Police Command. This was as members of the Edo State coalition of civil society groups – Network of Civil Society Organisations of Nigeria (NOCSON) – yesterday issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the police to publish […]
Metro & Crime

Two women injured in Ebonyi kerosene explosions

Posted on Author Reporter

    Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki   A 70-year-old woman and a 21-year-old girl have sustained severe injuries following two separate adulterated kerosene   explosions in their homes in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State. The girl, Miss Chinenye Ezekwenna, who resides at 40 Jemeni Street and suffered burns on her legs, arm and jaw, explained that she purchased the suspected adulterated kerosene from a […]
Metro & Crime

Yoruba monarch charges Yahaya on inclusive govt

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Oba of the Yoruba community in Gombe State, Oba Abdulrahim Jimoh Alao Yusuf, has urged Governor Inuwa Yahaya to consider balancing the state’s equation by including people of Yoruba extraction his cabinet. In his new year message, the monarch noted with appreciation the appointment of an Igbo man as a Senior Special Adviser (SSA) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica