10 die, several injured in fatal road crash in Kwara 

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

No fewer than 10 people have reportedly lost their lives in a fatal road crash in Kanbi area in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State, involving a commercial Toyota Hiace bus with registration number XC 157 SMK and a blue Ford Truck used for transporting logs.

Nine others, who sustained various degrees of injuries, it was learnt, were taken to the hospital for treatment, while the corpses of the deceased had been deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH).

The commercial bus driver, who an eyewitness claimed was over speeding, rammed into the stationary truck which had broken down on the road.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Jonathan Owoade, who confirmed the incident, said: “The driver of the 18-passenger-bus survived. They were coming from Minna going to Offa, but the vehicle rammed into a stationary log-carrying-truck which had broken down on the road.

“10 of the passengers died instantly while the survivors including the driver have been taken to the hospital for treatment. The corpses of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue of the UITH.”

