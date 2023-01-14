10 die, two injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

No fewer than 10 persons have been confirmed dead while two others sustained injuries in an accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The accident occurred on Saturday at the Oniworo area of the highway.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta Saturday.

According to her, the accident involved two vehicles; a Toyota Haice bus with registration number KLD 539 XA and a Mack container truck with no registration number.

Okpe said the crash was as a result of road obstruction on the part of the truck and excessive speed on the part of the bus driver.

She explained that, the bus, due to excessive speed, lost control and ran into the obstructing truck from the rear.

