10 feared dead, 25 injured as killer herdsmen sack Enugu community

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

..as villagers plans to deposit corpses at Enugu Govt House

xNo less than 10 persons were reportedly killed in Agu-Amede community in Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State by suspected Fulani herdsmen. Several communities in the local government area have suffered attacks by the killer herders while it is believed that more than 200 persons have been killed and thousands displaced, with property and farm produce worth millions of naira were destroyed in the last two years.

In the current attack which took place on Monday, it was gathered that the invading herders also wounded many, sacked villages, and burnt houses. It had been reported that armed Fulani herdsmen have sacked over 14 local villages in Agu-Amede and Mgbuji communities since the second quarter of 2021. Also, many people including children have been kidnapped by the same armed herdsmen who use Benue State as a launching base.

The latest attack, sources from the community said, started on Saturday, when the armed Fulani herdsmen invaded Agu-Amede community and killed two persons, then returned on Monday and killed another eight persons who were returning from their farms, and in their houses. In videos of the attack, seen by journalist yesterday, many of the deceased had their throats slit with machete with multiple cuts on their heads. Women, this time around were not left out in the vicious onslaught, as two daughters of a cleric in the community were killed.

A community leader, Augustine Odoh, who spoke to journalists, confirmed the attack, adding that it happened on Monday around 1pm. Odoh said that all the members of their community living outside the community had been summoned home, adding that by Tuesday, the community would convey the corpses of the deceased to the Enugu State Government House to meet Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, since his government had practically abandoned them.

He said, “They (Fulani militias) invaded first on Saturday, killed two people. Today, they invaded the community again and killed eigh people including our women and children. So many other people, about 25 of them were equally wounded. They’re in the hospital; we don’t know how many people are going to survive.” Odoh stated that residents were now deserting their houses over the renewed attacks.

Lamenting the incessant attack by herdsmen, Odoh claimed that in all the attacks, no government security came to their aid. “Our people cannot confront them with bare hands. They come in their numbers with AK-47 rifles and other dangerous weapons, shooting and destroying houses for hours unchallenged.

 

