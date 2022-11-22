Metro & Crime

10 feared dead as killer herdsmen sack Enugu community

Posted on Author Reporter

 

 

Kenneth Ofoma, Enugu

No less than 10 persons were reportedly killed in Agu-Amede community in Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Several communities in the local government area have suffered incessant attacks by the killer herders while it is believed that more 200 persons have been killed and thousands displaced, with property and farm produce worth millions of naira destroyed in the last two years.

In the current attack, which took place on Monday, it was learnt that the invading herders also injured many, sacked villages, and burnt houses.

It had been reported that armed Fulani herdsmen sacked over 14 local villages in Agu-Amede and Mgbuji communities since the second quarter of 2021.

Also, many people including children had been kidnapped by the same armed herdsmen who use Benue State as a launching base.

 

