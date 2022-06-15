10 feared killed in Ogun cult war

No fewer than 10 people have been reportedly killed in renewed cult war between members of rival cult groups in Sagamu area of Ogun State.

New Telegraph gathered that, members of Eiye and Aiye confraternity groups last week went on rampage killing one another in a supremacy battle. Residents of Sagamu, who spoke with our correspondent anonymously said, they could no longer sleep with their two eyes closed.

One of the residents, who spoke to our correspondent under the condition of anonymity, said no fewer than 10 persons have been killed in the cult battle in the last one week.

It was gathered that, members of the cult groups engaged in a gun battle in Sagamu on Monday night, creating tension among residents, who feared being hit by stray bullets. One person was reportedly shot dead on Monday during the clash between rival cult groups.

