Metro & Crime

10 feared killed, others missing as soldiers invade Abia community

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

There is palpable tension in Amangwu community in Ohafia local government area of Abia State after soldiers of 14 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Ohafia, reportedly invaded the community.

It was learnt the invasion was coming at the heels of alleged abduction of a yet-to-be identified soldier said to be in his annual leave in the area.

They were rumours over 10 persons have been allegedly killed while yet-to-be determined indigenes and residents were abducted.

It was further alleged the ravaging soldiers reportedly set ablaze over 50 houses in the community.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Rite Foods appeals court verdict dismissing contempt suit against NBC’s MD

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Rite Foods Ltd has appealed the ruling of Justice Lewis Allagoa of a Federal High Court in Lagos which set aside contempt proceedings against the Managing Director of Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC), Mattieu Seguin. New Telegraph gathered that the appeal which was filed yesterday by Rite Foods legal team was to challenge Justice Allagoa’s ruling […]
Metro & Crime

Police arrest traffic robbers in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Police in Lagos have arrested two ex-convicts who specialised in attacking motorists in traffic at Oshodi-Oke area of the metropolis.   The suspects, Tunde Olaiya (24) and Tokunbo Omotola (26), were arrested in traffic on Monday last week at Oshodi.   The suspects were arrested by the Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) while […]
Metro & Crime

Terrorists kill five policemen, three villagers in Katsina

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Bandits have killed three policemen and three other persons at Gatikawa community in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State The dead policemen, it was learnt, were on special duty from Kano State in the community before the terrorists swooped on them. Katsina police spokesman SP Gambo Isah confirmed the incident. He said: “The terrorists […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica