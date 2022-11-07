10 feared killed, others missing as soldiers invade Abia community

There is palpable tension in Amangwu community in Ohafia local government area of Abia State after soldiers of 14 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Ohafia, reportedly invaded the community.

It was learnt the invasion was coming at the heels of alleged abduction of a yet-to-be identified soldier said to be in his annual leave in the area.

They were rumours over 10 persons have been allegedly killed while yet-to-be determined indigenes and residents were abducted.

It was further alleged the ravaging soldiers reportedly set ablaze over 50 houses in the community.

