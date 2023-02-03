10 foreign investors ready to participate in Nigeria’s agrofood exhibition

Eleven countries including Nigeria, have signified their interests, to participate in this year’s 8th Agrofood & Plastprintpack Nigeria, scheduled to hold in Lagos. Disclosing this at a press briefing, the Senior Project Manager, Fairtrade, the German trade show specialists, Freyja Detjen, said that the exhibition would be featuring global technology leaders from 11 countries and a top level 3-day conference in Lagos.

She explained that global technology leaders from 11 countries would be showcasing adapted technologies and solutions for the Nigerian and West African market in the fields of agriculture, food and beverage processing, ingredients, plastics, printing and packaging. According to her, the exhibitors are coming from Belgium, China, France, Germany, Italy, Korea, Nigeria, Taiwan, Turkey, Tunisia and Spain. Detjen noted that this year’s exhibition would showcase investing heavily in food, packaging and plastics technology. She stated: “One of the traditional highlights at agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria being the German Pavilion, this year, 21 German exhibitors will be present. The German Pavilion is presented by the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action and supported by the German Trade Fair Association AUMA and the German Engineering Federation VDMA.”

On top level 3-day conference, the Senior Project Manager, Fairtrade, said: “A top level 3-day conference will yet again run alongside the exhibition. Key topics will cover beverage production & ingredients, supply chain evaluation, finance and others. C-level speakers representing market-leading companies and institutions such as Diageo, First City Monument Bank, Access Bank, Sterling Bank, Bühler Group, Psaltry International, Simply Green, JR Africa, Niji Group, Conversations Africa, Farm Republic, will deliver educational and entertaining sessions of the highest quality, promising immediate benefits for the audience in their day-to-day business.” While speaking on the packaging technology, Ahmed Alex Omah, President of African Packaging Organisation, said: “We are delighted to partner with fairtrade to deepen participants knowledge in packaging materials and food packaging technology. During the three-day programme, experts will lead discussions on topics such as sustainable packaging innovations, the need for standardised production and processing methods, access to finance and much more.”

