Business

10 foreign investors ready to participate in Nigeria’s agrofood exhibition

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Eleven countries including Nigeria, have signified their interests, to participate in this year’s 8th Agrofood & Plastprintpack Nigeria, scheduled to hold in Lagos. Disclosing this at a press briefing, the Senior Project Manager, Fairtrade, the German trade show specialists, Freyja Detjen, said that the exhibition would be featuring global technology leaders from 11 countries and a top level 3-day conference in Lagos.

She explained that global technology leaders from 11 countries would be showcasing adapted technologies and solutions for the Nigerian and West African market in the fields of agriculture, food and beverage processing, ingredients, plastics, printing and packaging. According to her, the exhibitors are coming from Belgium, China, France, Germany, Italy, Korea, Nigeria, Taiwan, Turkey, Tunisia and Spain. Detjen noted that this year’s exhibition would showcase investing heavily in food, packaging and plastics technology. She stated: “One of the traditional highlights at agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria being the German Pavilion, this year, 21 German exhibitors will be present. The German Pavilion is presented by the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action and supported by the German Trade Fair Association AUMA and the German Engineering Federation VDMA.”

On top level 3-day conference, the Senior Project Manager, Fairtrade, said: “A top level 3-day conference will yet again run alongside the exhibition. Key topics will cover beverage production & ingredients, supply chain evaluation, finance and others. C-level speakers representing market-leading companies and institutions such as Diageo, First City Monument Bank, Access Bank, Sterling Bank, Bühler Group, Psaltry International, Simply Green, JR Africa, Niji Group, Conversations Africa, Farm Republic, will deliver educational and entertaining sessions of the highest quality, promising immediate benefits for the audience in their day-to-day business.” While speaking on the packaging technology, Ahmed Alex Omah, President of African Packaging Organisation, said: “We are delighted to partner with fairtrade to deepen participants knowledge in packaging materials and food packaging technology. During the three-day programme, experts will lead discussions on topics such as sustainable packaging innovations, the need for standardised production and processing methods, access to finance and much more.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FG inaugurates committee to reactivate 3,000 oil wells

Posted on Author Stories, Success Nwogu

Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has inaugurated a project committee on the reactivation of about 3,000 shut-in oil strings (inactive oil wells).   A production string is a part of an oil well that serves as the conduit through which fluid flows from the oil reservoir to the surface. It is used to contain […]
Business

Dangote refinery: Firm demobilises equipment deployed for heavy duty jobs

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme with agency report

CONSTRUCTION The project is a 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) integrated refinery and petrochemical project under construction     With the final 1,240 tonnes propylene mounded bullet installed at Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemical complex in Nigeria, Mammoet has demobilised equipment it deployed there over the past two years. Mammoet was contracted to assist in […]
Business

Indices dip 0.03% as bears extend dominance to June

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Investors commenced trading on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) for the month of June on a bearish note as the benchmark indices lost 0.03 per cent at the close of transaction on Tuesday. In specific terms, the All Share Index (ASI) of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) dipped further by 1.24 per cent to stand at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica