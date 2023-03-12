Metro & Crime News

10 Killed As KDSG Imposes Curfew In Zango Kataf Communities 

The Zango Kataf Local Government Area authorities in Kaduna State on Sunday imposed a 24-hour curfew on four communities in the area following the killings of no fewer than ten persons including security personnel.
New Telegraph gathered that tension was already brewing in the area after suspected gunmen killed stormed the communities to kill not less than 10 persons after an alleged disagreement at a checkpoint on Saturday evening.
Following the killings which sources in the area said took place in Unguwar Wakili in Zango Kataf LGA, there had been tension among locals.
Worried by the development the local government authorities said in a statement that a 24-hour curfew has been imposed on Ungwan Juju, Mabuhu, Ungwan Wakili and Zangon Urban with immediate effect.
The statement was issued by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Chairman, Zangon Kataf Local Government Council of Kaduna State, Yabo Chris Ephraim.
Ephraim said the curfew is to allow men of the Nigerian Army to restore peace in the area and curb a further outbreak of law and order.
