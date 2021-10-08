10 killed,10 injured as gunmen invade Ebonyi communities

…2 Policemen, 2 lawyers among those killed

At least, 10 persons including policemen were yesterday killed when gunmen invaded Isu and Onicha Igboeze communities, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. While two policemen were reportedly killed in Isu during the the invasion, others were killed in Onicha Igboeze. It was also said that two lawyers were also killed by the gunmen. The two lawyers, it was learned, were passing with a vehicle and ran into the gunmen who operated in a Lexus Jeep. The gunmen were said to have killed the lawyers, burnt the Jeep they used in the operation and left the area in the Lawyers’ vehicle.

There have been killings in Onicha Igboeze in the last three months by gunmen and security agents. In a related development, suspected thugs, also yesterday invaded Nkalagu community, Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and injured over 10 persons. The thugs reportedly destroyed buildings and set five motorcycles ablaze, also carting away cash and valuable items. Among those whose buildings were destroyed by the hoodlums include, that of the Acting Traditional Ruler of Nkalagu community, Eze Livinus Umeanu, the Nkalagu Town Union President, Nkalagu community, Omaha Joseph, that of the Village Chief of Imeoha, Chief James Mbagu, among others.

Undisclosed amount of money were also burnt. Other items destroyed by the thugs include, 4 deep freezers, GP tanks, 2 generating sets and other household appliances. Narrating their ordeal, the Town Union President, Omabe Joseph said that trouble started when the community rose against, a youth leader in the community, Mr. Emeka Onukwube and his gang who allegedly specialises in vandalising properties of Nigercem Cement Company in the community.

Omebe regretted that despite the efforts of Chief Cletus Ibeto to revive the premier cement factory in the community, Mr. Onukwube and his gang goes into the factory armed, cart away equipment of the company and sell them as scraps to waiting buyers. Another Victim, Awara Sampson who described the attack on the community as unfortunate called on the Commissioner for Police, the Director of the State Security Service and the State government to ensure the arrest of those who masterminded the attacks on the members of the community. When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth, confirmed the latest invasion, but said details of the incident were still sketchy. She however noted that the State Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba has dispatched a team to the area.

