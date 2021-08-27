10 leading women in Lagos Politics (1)

Despite the dominance of men in the politics of Lagos State and Nigeria in general, FAVOUR EGBUOGU reports on women in the state, who are braving the odds to break the glass ceiling in politics and governance in the Centre of Excellence

Despite the dominance of men in Nigerian politics, women across the country are now also making waves. In Lagos State, the story is the same and the outcome of the recent local government elections in the state showed that men still have the grip of power in the state. According to the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), out of the 57 local government chairmen across the 20 local councils and 37 Local Council Development Area (LCDA), only 10 are women. This falls short of the 35 percent affirmative action for women in politics. Likewise, one in three women experiences gender-based violence, with increasing marginalization and exclusion of women and girls in the country. No doubt, some Nigerian women have made appreciable marks in the country’s polity, but it is still clamouring for 35 per cent participation of women in governance across all tiers of government. The belief is that improving women participation in government is necessary because it will help to strengthen the nation’s democracy. It would be recalled that the Federal Government, had in the year 2000 adopted a policy called the National Policy of Women to ensure that women have equal opportunity as men to participate in government. The policy also seeks to address the imbalance of women representation in the country and attempts to strike a balance. However, like most government’s policies, its implementation has only been on paper as there has been little improvement in women participation in governance since 1999, when Nigeria returned to civil rule. Irrespective of the chal-lenges, women in Lagos are still on the backbench in politics and governance at a time it is a global trend for women to be actively engaged. However, some of them have braved the odds to break the glass ceiling. We look at 10 top female politicians, who have broken the glass ceiling in Lagos State. This is presented in no particular order.

Senator Remi Tinubu

The former First Lady of Lagos State is a woman of substance and the first woman to be elected three times as a Senator in the state. It was the emergence of her husband, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as governor of Lagos State that launched her into the political limelight. As a First Lady, Mrs. Tinubu established the New Era Foundation, dedicated to establishing centres for all-round development of young people and promotion of public awareness on environmental health and community service. In 2011, she took the bold step to move into active politics by contesting and winning the Lagos Central Senatorial District seat. She won re-election to represent the senatorial district in 2015 and was elected for a third term in 2019. She has been a quite notable voice in the Senate, leading to her sponsoring the amendment of the National Oil Spill Detection Response Agency (NOSDRA) law to empower the agency in the discharge of its duties. In 2020, she called for the creation of state police as a way of tackling the rising spate of insecurity in the country. In March 2021, Senator Tinubu proposed a bill to reform the Nigerian postal service (NIPOST) to make it a more viable entity.

Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire

Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire is a Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). She was the former Deputy-Governor of Lagos State from 2011 to 2015. Prior to her appointment as the deputy governor, she was the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation 2003-2011. She is an administrator, social worker, politician and a princess from a royal family. By the start of her pursuit in politics, she was elected into the Lagos State House of Assembly to represent Alimosho Constituency I, where she creditably gained the respect of her fellow colleagues and was subsequently elected as the Chairman, House Service Committee. In the year 2002, she was appointed as the Electoral Commissioner at the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commissioner. From 2003-2007, she was appointed Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and was subsequently appointed to the same position between 2007 and 2011. By 2011, she was elected the Deputy Governor of Lagos State and occupied the position till the end of the administration in 2015.

Dr. Oluranti Adebule

Dr. Oluranti Adebule is the former Deputy Governor of Lagos State. Adebule is a grassroots politician that understands the politics of the state. Her political career started when she was appointed as Commissioner 1 in the Lagos State Post Primary Teaching Service Commission (PP-TESCOM), now Teachers ‘Establishment and Pensions Office by former governor of the state, Bola Tinubu in October 2000. She served in the capacity till February 2005. Adebule was later appointed as a board member of the Lagos State Scholarship Board from February 2005 to November 2005. In 2011, she was appointed and sworn in as the Secretary to the State Government by Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN). On May 29, 2015, she was sworn in as the Lagos State Deputy Governor. She is the 15th Deputy Governor of Lagos State and the sixth woman to occupy the same office.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (Ni- DCOM), former lawmaker and a veteran broadcaster has been in active politics since 2003 when she was first elected as a member of the House of Representatives, representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency of Lagos State. She was also re-elected in 2007 and 2011 respectively. As a lawmaker, she was the Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Publicity as well as Chairman of the House Committee on Diaspora Affairs. In 2015, she was appointed as the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora. In November 2018, Dabiri-Erewa was given a new role of Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of NiDCOM. Famous nationwide as an outstanding media practitioner, Abike Dabiri fondly called “Mother of Teresa of the tube” spent 15 years of distinguished and meritorious service at the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA). She covered various beats, and later became a correspondent to the office of the First-Lady, Presidential Villa and later she anchored the weekly NTA News line programme to the delight of millions. She warmed her way into the hearts of many with her gallant efforts of using television as an effective tool to draw attention to the millions of Nigerians suffering from the pains of poverty and injustice.

