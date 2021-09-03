10 leading women in Lagos politics (2)

Despite the dominance of men in the politics of Lagos State and Nigeria in general, FAVOUR EGBUOGU reports on women in the State, who are braving the odds to break the glass ceiling in politics and governance in the Centre of Excellence…

Jumoke Okoya-Thomas

The former member of the House of Representatives from 2003 and 2015, who represented Lagos Island I Federal Constituency, is the incumbent Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State. She is also committed to the social-economic development of women and children not just in the state but across the country. As a federal lawmaker, Okoya- Thomas was the Chairperson of the Committee on Public Procurement and also a member of committees on Banking and Currency, Diaspora, Niger Delta and Women. She was the former Chairman of the House Committee on Prisons. She sponsored a bill on the compulsory breastfeeding of babies in 2013 but the bill failed because the lawmakers insisted that it was an issue best left out of the public domain as “no woman has to be forced to breastfeed her child,” although they admitted the unarguable health benefits of breastfeeding. Jumoke is the daughter of late Chief Molade Okoya-Thomas, the Asoju Oba of Lagos and she was born on January 20, 1957. She has a Diploma in Senior Managers in Government from Harvard University and a diploma in secretarial administration from Burleigh College, UK.

Olukemi Nelson

Olukemi Nelson is an astute public administrator, a pragmatic politician, an enterprising investor and a trained health professional. She is a firm believer in the economic empowerment of women and youths. She is an A-list progressive politician in Lagos State and a front-row member of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu political establishment. She served as the Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation between 1999 and 2003. She had also served as the Women Leader of the Lagos State Chapter of APC and later made the South West Women Leader of APC. She is the only female member of the influential Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) in Lagos State. During the regime of the late Military Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, she was a member of the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP), the political platform she contested for Ikeja Federal Constituent in 1998. She won before the death of Abacha truncated her dream of becoming a member of the House Representatives. Nelson was born in Lagos on February 9, 1956 and attended Anglican Girls Grammar School, Ijebu-Ode for her secondary education. For her tertiary education, she attended school of Nursing at the University College Hospital Ibadan where she qualified as a registered Nurse and Midwife. She later got an MBA in Financial Management and a Diploma in Law from the Lagos State University Ojo, Lagos. She is married to Mr Adeyemi Nelson, a retired director of the Federal Ministry of Internal Affairs. Their love affair started during their secondary school days when she was just in Form Two at Anglican Girls Grammar School, Ijebu-Ode and Adeyemi was in Form Four at Birch Freeman High School, Surulere, Lagos.

Uzamat Akinbile Yusuf

Uzamat Akinbile Yussuf is a pharmacist, youth activist, politician and philanthropist. She is the current Commissioner for Tourism in Lagos State. Her portfolio was changed from Lagos Ministry of Home Affairs to Ministry of Tourism. She is a renowned pharmacist and politician, who had served on the State Executive Council as Commissioner for Youth and Social Development between 2015 and 2017 and Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment between 2018 and 2019. She attended Ansar-ud-Deen Primary School, Ile Ife from 1980 to 1986. Later on, she gained admission into the Seventh Day Adventist Grammar school, Ile Ife between 1987 and 1992. She got admitted into the University of Lagos, where she graduated in 2006. She is a member of the Association of Ladies Pharmacists Society (ALPS), National Association of Social Workers of Nigeria (NASOW) and Pharmacists Society of Nigeria. She has published a book called: “Duty Calls.”

Abisola Olusanya

The Commissioner for Agriculture in Lagos State is a tenacious and result-oriented professional with almost 10 years of professional experience in leadership roles in sales and marketing and supply chain management – executing strategies towards food security, SME inclusion, growth, and profitability within a sustainable ecosystem. Before her appointment as a commissioner, she was the Special Adviser on Agriculture to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Olusanya was appointed the commissioner after the coronation of the former commissioner, HRM Oba Omogbolahan Abdulwasiu Lawal Abisogun II as the 15th Oniru of Iru Kingdom. She is presently moving around the state visiting farms and interacting with farmers in order to gather information on what they need for necessary planning. She is also applying the skill in project management she learned while working with Olam International, one of the world’s largest food and agriculture supply chain companies, to transform the agricultural sector in the state. The commissioner is a product of St. Margaret Nursery and Primary School (Ikorodu), Queen’s College, Yaba-Lagos, University of Lagos, and completed an MBA from the prestigious Lagos Business School (2011). Ms Olusanya is well-tuned to global management practice with international exposure. She joined Olam International in 2011 under the company’s West African Management Training Programme, where her immediate stellar performance propelled her to senior management level by end of 2014. Her work in leading Sales, marketing, and Supply Chain operations for one of the largest business segments in Olam (Ghana) provided her with extensive industry and international exposure to trading which has enabled a broad global mind-set as a result of working with stakeholders in Mozambique, Cameroun, Vietnam, Thailand, India, UAE and Singapore.

Mayoress Samiat Bada

The Chairperson of Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State, Mayoress Samiat Bada, is fast rising in the politics of the state. She started her political career as the vice-chairperson of the LCDA before she was elected substantive chairperson. Bada attended Lagos State University (LASU) where she obtained her BSc in Geography and Planning. She also has PGD in Social Works 2012/2013 and Masters in Social works 2017/2018. She worked briefly with the town planning office in Kosofe Local Government. She later enrolled at Gateway Catering Institute. The business ingenuity in her made her wish to provide first-class service in the field of catering and hotel management. She later established Predema catering and boutique services. Because of her love for politics, she joined partisan politics by becoming a strong member of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), which later transformed to the Action Congress (AC) and later metamorphosed into the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and later on became the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele

Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele is a former Deputy Governor of Lagos State and a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees. She was the first Deputy Governor to Governor Bola Tinubu between 1999 and 2002. Bucknor-Akerele, clocked 70 recently. She’s not just a politician, she’s also a lawyer. She got her diploma in journalism in 1962 and was said to have worked as a freelance journalist for BBC. She was honoured in 2018 by Arrowheads for Responsive Governance, a group whose mission is to promote responsive governance through advocacy, grassroots enlightenment and mobilisation towards the objective of holding leaders accountable for their actions or inaction in a quest for a better society Despite leaving active politics in 2002, Bucknor-Akerele is still relevant in Lagos politics. She described her experience with Tinubu as “horrible”. She said she would never wish any human being to experience what she passed through in the hands of her former boss.

