10-Man Chelsea hold Liverpool at Anfield

Chelsea played the entire second half with 10 men but held on for a draw after Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah’s penalty had cancelled out Kai Havertz’s excellent header at Anfield.

 

Thomas Tuchel’s side looked in control following Havertz’s opener on 21 minutes in front of a stunned Kop, reports the BBC. But the game changed completely in the closing moments of the first half, when a goalmouth scramble saw defender Reece James use his arm to block Sadio Mane’s shot on the line.

 

Referee Anthony Taylor awarded the Reds a penalty and showed a straight red card to James after checking with the video assistant referee.

 

Salah sent Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy the wrong way before a scuffle broke out between both sets of players after Mendy kicked the ball away in frustration into the path of Jordan Henderson.

 

The draw leaves Liverpool and Chelsea on seven points, level with West Ham and Everton, though the Hammers top the table on goals scored

JUST IN: Pogba tests positive for coronavirus, left out of France squad

  Paul Pogba has been left out of France’s squad for the Nations League games against Sweden and Croatia after testing positive for coronavirus. The news was confirmed by France head coach Didier Deschamps after he announced the squad for the games, reports Sky News. Deschamps said: “I had to make a last-minute change to […]
Iwobi rated Africa’s best dribbler in EPL, sixth overall

Versatile Everton winger Alex Iwobi has been included in the top ten best dribble success rate in the English Premier League for players who have attempted at least 25 dribbles, according to celebrated football statistics website Whoscored. The Nigeria international has been successful in 73.1 percent of his dribbles to place sixth on the list […]
La Liga returns this weekend on StarTimes

The last time neither of the two giants of Spanish football, Barcelona and Real Madrid, were not leading after the ninth matchday was in 2006, when Sevilla topped the table by one point from Barcelona, with Real fourth. Looking at the current La Liga table, Real Sociedad, Villarreal and Atlético Madrid occupy first, second and […]

