10 millionaires emerge in UBA savings promo

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has rewarded 10 customers, who emerged winners in this year’s first quarterly draw of the lender’s ongoing savings promo, with N1 million each.

The electronic raffle draw, which was held virtually over the weekend, was witnessed by the relevant regulatory bodies including the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), to ensure transparency and accountability.

The winners who emerged were, Emeka Onyemauchi, Ezeigbokwe Oluebube Purity, Omoniyi Jaiyeola, Olawale Omotayo Idowu, Zaharadeen Umar, Aliyu Bakari, Samuel Esua, Joseph Eze, Deborah Folusho Adebayo and Lucy Chinyere Adim.

According to a statement released by the lender, the savings promo is aimed at rewarding loyal customers, who have stayed with UBA over the years.

To qualify for the draws, new and existing customers of the bank from the six geographical zones in Nigeria are expected to save N10,000 monthly or N30,000 at once for 3 months, before each draw date. Commenting on the outcome of the draw, Head Personal Banking and Product Development, Mr. Osita Ede, said the promo was introduced to increase the bracket of winners in the bank’s savings customer base, promote saving culture and rewards their customers.

Ede said: “We are doing this because it is actually a way of touching lives and showing appreciation to our loyal customers and also to encourage savings because we know that deep down when you look at the funds that are out of the financial institutions you still have a significant amount that is not in the system.

So, it is also a way of driving financial inclusion, encouraging savings and then rewarding and showing appreciation to our customers.

