10% Nigerians with access to water, sanitation unacceptable –WaterAid

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

WaterAid Nigeria has said a situation where only 10% of Nigerians have access to potable Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and only 10 litres of water is available to the rural population is unacceptable The Country Director, WaterAid Nigeria, Evelyn Mere, in a statement yesterday insisted that the Nigerian government must make WASH a top national priority, increase WASH financing, champion an inspirational vision and drive institutional reform that has results at all levels.

Mere noted that WASH services are vital for everyone, adding that their services were indispensable to economic development as well as health, tackling gender inequality and building resilience to climate change. According to her, WaterAid’s latest policy paper: “Ending the water, sanitation and hygiene crisis together: policy priorities for accelerating progress”, sets out a series of recommendations to countries working to accelerate progress towards sustainable and safe WASH services for all. She said: “Over the past 20 years, we have seen that real progress is possible when WASH is prioritised in national development.

“In Nigeria, basic drinking water coverage rose from 43 per cent in 2000 to 73 per cent in 2020. ‘Yet, we are mid-way through the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and progress is still unacceptably slow. “The next decade will see a continued rise in population and rural-urban migration. “Climate change, political instability, disease outbreaks and economic downturns pose additional threats to health, water security, food security, the economy, gender equality and social development.”

