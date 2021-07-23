10 pirates bag 120 years jail term for hijacking Chinese ship

Akeem Nafiu

Justice Ayokunle Faji of a Federal High Court in Lagos Friday sentenced 10 sea pirates to a cumulative jail term of 120 years for hijacking a Chinese fishing vessel, FV Hai Lu Feng II, in May 2020.

Each convict was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment by the judge on a four-count charge bordering on the offence. They were also ordered to pay a fine of N1million each.

The convicts, said to be resident in Nigeria, are, Frank Abaka, Jude Ebaragha, Shina Alolo, Joshua Iwiki, David Akinseye, Ahmed Toyin, Shobajo Saheed, Adekole Philip, Matthew Masi and Bright Agbedeyi.

Delivering judgement in the matter on Friday, Justice Faji noted that the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt that the pirates did hijack the vessel, FV Hai Lu Feng II, belonging to Haina Fishing Company.

The judge held: “I agree with the prosecution counsel, Labaran Magaji, that the prosecution has proved the essential ingredients of the offence committed by each of defendants. The defendants conspired to commit the illegal act.

“All the defendants acted in hijacking the ship to achieve their common goal. Consequently, I found each of the defendants guilty as charged in all the counts. Each defendant is hereby sentenced to 12 years imprisonment. In addition, the defendants should pay a fine of N1million each.

“The offence committed by the defendants affects the wellbeing of Nigerians and our image in the diaspora.

“The naira sum, dollars and various currencies recovered from the defendants by the Nigerian Navy are hereby forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

It would be recalled that the pirates were on July 13, 2020, arraigned by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) on a four-count charge bordering on hijacking of the vessel in international waters off the coast of Cote d’Ivoire.

