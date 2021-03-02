News

10 policemen injured in Bauchi gov’s convoy’s crash

At least 10 policemen attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Bauchi State in the convoy of Governor Bala Mohammed were injured in a motor accident yesterday.

 

The accident, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), occurred while the governor was inspecting a 60-kilometer Burga-Yelwan Duguri Road project in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area currently being constructed by the state government.

 

The road is designed to connect the people of Tafawa Balewa LGA to Yelwan  Duguri and the environs of Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state. The Toyota Hilux vehicle conveying the police officers veered off the road about 1.30pm and somersaulted twice after losing control as a result of the huge dust which made visibility almost impossible.

No life was lost in the accident. All the police personnel involved were taken to the Bununu General Hospital in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area for treatment

